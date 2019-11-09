Lawsuit Settlement News Announces Assistance for Plaintiffs in Roundup Weed Killer Lawsuits

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lawsuit Settlement News reports that over 13,000 plaintiffs have filed suit against Monsanto (a subsidiary of Bayer) due to alleged toxic exposure to the manufacturer's Roundup brand weed killer. Plaintiffs claim their non-Hodgkin lymphoma was directly caused by exposure to the glyphosate-based product.

Four plaintiffs have already had trials against Monsanto. All four were diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and all four were victorious. The jury awards were in excess of $2 billion just for these initial cases alone. With numerous cases still pending, Bayer is considering a global settlement. The overall settlement amount for these Roundup weed killer lawsuits could be anywhere from $2 billion to $10 billion when all is said and done.

Chris Janish, CEO of Lawsuit Settlement News, commented, "Our sources close to the litigation have told us that Bayer is entertaining settlement discussions, although nothing is guaranteed. We are now comfortable assisting plaintiffs in this litigation with the lawsuit funding advances they need, and have set up a help line specifically to aid clients with any and all legal services they may be seeking."

If you are involved in a Roundup weed killer lawsuit and are looking for presettlement cash now, or you need help with finding a law firm go to: https://www.lawsuitsettlementnews.com . You can also call their toll-free hotline at: 877.571.0405

Lawsuit Settlement News is a leading personal injury pre-settlement advocate, and works directly with many of the top mass tort law firms to provide the best pre-settlement cash advance rates in the industry in as little as 24 – 48 hours. If you do not have an attorney yet and have been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, Lawsuit Settlement News can assist you with retaining a top lawyer or law firm that specializes in Bayer Monsanto Roundup weed killer mass tort cases.

All funding programs are risk-free as you only repay the advance if your case is successful. The non-recourse cash advance is not a lawsuit loan, lawsuit loans, pre settlement loan, or pre-settlement loans.

Please apply online at: https://www.lawsuitsettlementnews.com or call the company's toll free hotline at: 877.571.0405 where agents are standing by.

Source: Lawsuit Settlement News Contact: Chris Janish, CEO

Email: info@Legal-Bay.com

Ph.: 877.571.0405

SOURCE Lawsuit Settlement News

Related Links

https://www.lawsuitsettlementnews.com

