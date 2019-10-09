Lawsuit Settlement News Announces Funding and Legal Services for Plaintiffs of 3M Earplug Lawsuits

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lawsuit Settlement News announced today that they will be assisting veterans who are involved in the 3M earplug litigation.

3M Corporation has come under fire recently for their Combat Arms brand earplugs, Version 2 (CAEv2). The Minnesota-based company is being accused of falsifying testing documents and knowingly manufacturing and distributing substandard earplugs to the U.S. military. 3M has settled with the Department of Justice for $9MM regarding the allegedly defective earplugs.

Chris Janish, CEO of Lawsuit Settlement News, commented, "Although this litigation is in its very early stages, our experience in the mass tort industry tells us that these claims against 3M are strong. 3M will continue to fight for a long time. Regardless, we are going to begin funding these cases to help any veterans who may need an emergency cash advance."

An MDL was created in early 2019 in the Northern District of Florida, and is still in the very early stages. No bellwether trials have been scheduled yet, and additional cases are still being added to the docket. It's possible that thousands of military personnel may have been affected.

If you are involved in a 3M Earplugs lawsuit and are looking for presettlement cash now, or you need help with finding a law firm go to: https://www.lawsuitsettlementnews.com . You can also call their toll-free hotline at: 877.571.0405

Lawsuit Settlement News is a leading personal injury pre-settlement advocate, and works directly with many of the top mass tort law firms to provide the best pre-settlement cash advance rates in the industry in as little as 24 – 48 hours. They urge people who have not yet contacted a lawyer to reach out. If you do not have an attorney, Lawsuit Settlement News can assist you with retaining a top 3M Ear Plugs lawyer or law firm that works with clients that need funding.

All funding programs are risk-free as you only repay the advance if your case is successful. The non-recourse advance is not a lawsuit loan, lawsuit loans, pre settlement loan, or pre-settlement loans.

Please apply online at: https://www.lawsuitsettlementnews.com or call the company's toll free hotline at: 877.571.0405 where agents are standing by.

Contact: Chris Janish, CEO

Email: info@Legal-Bay.com

Ph.: 877.571.0405

SOURCE Lawsuit Settlement News

Related Links

https://www.lawsuitsettlementnews.com

