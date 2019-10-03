Lawsuit Settlement News Announces Help Center for Following Mass Tort Litigation: 3M Ear Plugs, Roundup Weed Killer, IVC Filter Cases, Essure, and Smith & Nephew Metal on Metal Hips

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lawsuit Settlement News announced today that they are now assisting a large number of plaintiffs seeking funding for mass tort presettlement cases, and have created an entire Help Center for prospective plaintiffs seeking legal assistance. The premier lawsuit unding company is currently working with mass tort litigation law firms, generating a renewed focus on 3M Ear Plugs, Roundup Weed Killer, IVC Filter cases, Essure birth control devices, and Smith & Nephew metal-on-metal hips.

Lawsuit Settlement News is a leading personal injury pre-settlement advocate, and works directly with many of the best mass tort law firms to provide the best pre-settlement cash advance rates in the industry in as little as 24 - 48 hours. If you do not have an attorney, they can assist you with retaining a top lawyer or law firm that specializes in the mass tort cases listed above.

To apply for funding or help with finding a law firm go to: https://www.lawsuitsettlementnews.com or call their toll-free hotline at: 877.571.0405

Chris Janish, CEO of Lawsuit Settlement News, commented on the company's resources, "Our experience in the mass tort arena has identified these litigations as some of the strongest in the nation at this time. Although many of the cases are still very new and the defendants are fighting liability, we are confident that victims of these litigations can now get the answers they need by calling our help center."

If you or someone you know is considering a lawsuit against any of the companies mentioned above and in need of a pre settlement cash advance now, Lawsuit Settlement News urges you to reach out at the company's website: https://www.lawsuitsettlementnews.com or call the company's toll free hotline at: 877.571.0405

All funding programs are risk-free as you only repay the advance if your case is successful. The non-recourse advance is not a lawsuit loan, lawsuit loans, pre settlement loan, or pre-settlement loans.

Contact: Chris Janish, CEO

Email: info@Legal-Bay.com

Ph.: 877.571.0405

SOURCE Lawsuit Settlement News

Related Links

https://www.lawsuitsettlementnews.com

