Lawsuit Settlement News Announces New Helpline Geared Toward Legal Assistance for Plaintiffs in Hernia Mesh Cases

Lawsuit Settlement News announced today that they are preparing for an influx of hernia mesh lawsuits, and have set up a helpline for plaintiffs seeking legal assistance.

The two most popular brands of hernia mesh are Johnson & Johnson's Ethicon Physiomesh and Atrium Medical Corporation's C-QUR. Both devices are currently being recalled due to numerous patient complications.

Bellwether trials are slated for early 2020 to determine if the synthetic Physiomesh and C-QUR hernia mesh products were allegedly rushed to market before adequate testing could take place, as many of these systems are proving faulty.

Chris Janish, CEO of Lawsuit Settlement News, commented, "Our sources have been following the recent surge of transvaginal mesh filings, and we expect successful outcomes in many of these instances; however, these new cases will take a long time to resolve."

In 2010, C.R. Bard agreed to pay $184 million, with an average hernia mesh settlement value of $92K. It is uncertain if these new cases will ever settle or at what values. Nonetheless, Lawsuit Settlement News stands ready to help clients in need.

