Lawsuit Settlement News Preparing For Numerous Essure Birth Control Lawsuits

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lawsuit Settlement News announced today that they've set up a helpline for potential clients looking to find a lawyer or receive lawsuit funding from their Essure birth control lawsuit. The premier mass tort servicing firm has recently seen an increase in Essure cases, and are preparing for the many additional plaintiffs who will surely be seeking legal assistance.

The Essure brand birth control device is put out by Bayer, who is accused of knowingly distributing a faulty product. More than 17,000 plaintiffs have claimed serious pain and suffering from broken devices including device migration and perforated organs. Bayer continues to deny any wrongdoing and stands by the safety of its product, with all intentions of defending itself against the many lawsuits already filed, and the many more sure to come.

Chris Janish, CEO of Lawsuit Settlement News, commented, "We've seen an increase in the filings for Bayer's Essure device. While there are no settlements or jury verdicts yet, we nevertheless remain committed to assisting plaintiffs with their legal needs. Our new help line will streamline the process, connecting clients with legal services and/or lawsuit funding needs."

If you're involved in an Essure lawsuit and looking for presettlement cash now, or you need help with finding a law firm

Lawsuit Settlement News is a leading personal injury pre-settlement advocate, and works directly with many of the top mass tort law firms to provide the best pre-settlement cash advance rates in the industry in as little as 24 – 48 hours. They urge people who have not yet contacted a lawyer to reach out now. If you do not have an attorney, Lawsuit Settlement News can assist you with retaining a top Essure lawyer or law firm that works with clients that need funding.

All funding programs are risk-free as you only repay the advance if your case is successful. The non-recourse advance is not a lawsuit loan, lawsuit loans, pre settlement loan, or pre-settlement loans.

Please apply online or call the company's toll free hotline where agents are standing by.

