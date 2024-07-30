Lawsuits and Countersuits Between MS Industries and Steven Booth Dismissed

Confidential settlement reached, ending litigation

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MS Industries II LLC (MSI), a large-scale mining and mineral development company with multiple facilities in northwest Alabama, today announced the confidential settlement and dismissal of a lawsuit filed by former investor Steven Booth and S3B, LLLP, against MSI, Steven D. Smith, and several other entities controlled by the Smith Family Trust, and Steven D. Smith's and the Smith Family Trust's countersuit against Steven Booth/S3B, LLP.

The case, which had been vigorously litigated for four years, was dismissed with prejudice on June 6, 2024, by the Circuit Court of Lawrence County, Alabama. The dismissal order effectively ends the legal dispute and countersuit between Booth and MSI, along with the Smith defendants.

Steven D. Smith, founder and CEO of MSI, commented on the development, stating, "We are pleased with the settlement. It's time for us to continue our mission of producing the highest quality industrial mineral products for the United States and its allies. MSI is set to become the largest exporter of mined industrial silica products in the State of Alabama by year's end."

Smith remains the majority owner of the privately held company with the same group of core shareholders and officers. According to Smith, the company currently has strong assets and more than 22 industrial products and is the proud owner of the trademark "Mined in America."

MSI is known for its high-grade industrial products serving diverse applications ranging from microproppants for hydraulic fracturing, glass and roofing products, foundry products, concrete additives, expanded clay pebbles for hydroponics and sports facilities, and clay cosmetics.

For more information about MSI, visit msind.com. Download a copy of the order of dismissal here and at LawsuitPressRelease.com.

