Lawsuits Filed in UF Student Pedestrian Accidents

GAINESVILLE, Fla., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Who: Representatives for the families of Margaret "Maggie" Paxton and Sophia Lambert, and the Law Firm of Grossman Roth Yaffa Cohen.

What: A press conference is being held to advocate for safer roads in and around the campus of the University of Florida and to announce two wrongful death lawsuits filed in the Aluchua county courts against the negligent drivers and related entities that caused or contributed to the sudden deaths of Margaret "Maggie" Paxton and Sophia Lambert, both of whom were University of Florida students at the time. Defendants named in the lawsuits include the owners and drivers of the cars that caused the accidents. Uber Eats and other related entities are also named in the lawsuit.

When: Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 10:00 am

Where: 1955 W. University Avenue Gainesville, FL 32603

Why: The community and students surrounding the University of Florida are fed up with negligent drivers on University Avenue. The uncalled-for deaths of Maggie and Sophia highlight a severe problem on the roadway and advocacy groups are saying "Enough is Enough". The lawsuits filed on behalf of the families of Maggie and Sophia are one step closer in providing justice for these two young ladies. Bringing awareness to these unsafe roadways is imperative in securing safer driving to the area. A Facebook group called Gators Against Student Pedestrian Deaths (GASPD) was formed in the wake of the January accident and has grown to over 2,500 members. Students, families, and other concerned community members have joined the Gainesville Citizens for Active Transport (GCAT) in pushing for changes that would make West University Avenue safer for pedestrians and bicyclists, both in the short term and the long run. The attorneys at Grossman Roth Yaffa Cohen are honored to fight alongside these two families and the multiple activists who are working to protect all UF students and visitors. We are also urging anyone who has information regarding either case to contact us at 1-866-629-1061. So far, no witnesses have come forward in the case involving, Margaret Paxton.

Visuals: Maggie and Sophia were both hit and killed by drivers on West University Ave exactly two blocks away from each other. The press conference will be held directly in the middle of both accident locations. Students and community members from various advocacy groups for safer roads are expected to attend as well as sorority sisters and students from the University of Florida. Approved family pictures of Sophia and Maggie will be available.

Interviews: GRYC -Attorney Stuart Z. Grossman, GRYC -Attorney William P. Mulligan, UF Hillel -Rabbi Jonah Zinn

Grossman Roth Yaffa Cohen was founded in 1988 to help the victims of preventable accidents or mishaps fight back against negligent people and organizations. 30 years later, the firm has built a reputation for its excellent litigators and strong drive for justice. Grossman Roth Yaffa Cohen has obtained landmark settlements and verdicts against high-profile defendants including Bank of America, Florida Power and Light, and Palm Beach County. With each success, its attorneys bring Floridians closer to the nation of our ideals, where the laws protect people rather than corporations and justice is attainable by all. The firm can be contacted online at https://www.grossmanroth.com/ or by calling (866) 629-1061.

SOURCE Grossman Roth Yaffa Cohen

Related Links

https://www.grossmanroth.com/

