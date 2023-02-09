Lawton, Oklahoma Multifamily Property Acquired by NAS Investment Solutions

LAWTON, Okla., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NAS Investment Solutions (NASIS), a national sponsor known for high quality passive DST investments with reliable yield performance, has acquired Willowpark Apartments, a 160-unit multifamily property in Lawton, OK.

National Asset Services (NAS), one of the Country's leading commercial real estate companies, known for maximizing property value in all economic situations, will be responsible for overseeing property management as well as asset managing the property for the company's investment clients.

Willowpark Apartments is a stabilized multifamily property investment opportunity in a desirable submarket in Lawton, Oklahoma. NAS Investment Solutions (NASIS), a national sponsor known for high quality passive DST investments with reliable yield performance, has acquired Willowpark Apartments, a 160-unit multifamily property in Lawton, OK.

"Willowpark residents will see immediate action taken to improve the property designed to enhance the quality of their living experience," commented Karen. E. Kennedy, President and Founder of NAS and NAS Investment Solutions.

NAS Investment Solutions is offering fractional ownership interests in Willowpark Apartments to accredited investors as a Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) structured property investment. The acquisition of Willowpark also creates an opportunity for 1031 Exchange investors who are in immediate need of a quality replacement property. It is also suitable for self-directed IRAs and represents a narrow window of opportunity for accredited investors to participate.

"We have projected a long-term positive outlook for multifamily investment in Oklahoma and surrounding markets," commented Karen E. Kennedy, President and Founder of NAS Investment Solutions and National Asset Services. "With its stable labor pool, lower cost of living and doing business, strong ties to federal military facilities, Oklahoma is an attractive place to live and to conduct business. Our investors will enjoy strong returns on their investments in Willowpark, which provides a unique value-add opportunity as part of the exit strategy.

The Willowpark property is located just minutes from Ft. Sill Military Base, the largest field artillery complex in the world with an estimated 20,000 military and civilian personnel, and 33,000 military family members. Willowpark is also within short driving distance to the area's major employers including Goodyear, Republic Paperboard, Bar-S-Foods, Silver-Line Plastics and Cameron University.

The Willowpark apartment community consists of ten 2-story buildings on 6.43 acres with an average apartment home size of 603 square feet.

Accredited investors seeking more information on this sponsor-owned property should visit nasinvestmentsolutions.com and contact Karen E. Kennedy at [email protected] or at 310.988.4240.

About National Asset Services (NAS)

Since 2008, NAS has served 2,594 investment clients and has established an impressive track record for investment property management. The track record includes generating over $650 million in cash distributions to property investors and managing a commercial real estate portfolio of 183 diverse commercial properties, comprised of 25 million square feet, in 31 states. The overall value of NAS' managed portfolio in the company's 13-year history, totals over $3.34 billion. Visit nasassets.com for more information.

About NAS Investment Solutions (NASIS)

NAS Investment Solutions was established to leverage National Asset Services' vast experience in investment property management by identifying, acquiring, and enhancing commercial real estate investments across all sectors of the real estate industry. The company is known nationwide for its investing sponsorship of high-quality passive DST investment properties with reliable yield performance.

The company is differentiated from other property investment sponsors by offering multiple benefits that include:

Investing in the property alongside investor clients.

Managing the sponsored investment through National Asset Services, making the company accountable throughout the entire hold period.

Maintaining high acquisition standards and executing an exhaustive, transparent due diligence process

Thoroughly vetting potential property investments, utilizing professionals that have extensive experience in acquiring and managing real estate.

Reliable cash flow from day one, paid monthly by direct deposit.

Properties are an excellent estate planning tool.

The property loan is non-recourse to all investors.

Management Free Ownership

Ability to invest in larger assets on a fractional basis.

All properties qualify for 1031 Exchange.

Self-directed IRA suitable

Contact

JW Robison

310-795-8985

[email protected]

SOURCE National Asset Services