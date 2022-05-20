LawTube Top10 Award Winners Announced

Recipients to be Recognized at The Virtual Awards Gala on July 2nd

NEW YORK, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Politique Republic today announced the winners of the inaugural LawTube Top10 Recognition Awards.

Politique Republic promotes creators exercising their first amendment rights regardless of ideology. The growing community of lawyers livestreaming high-profile trials, known as 'LawTube', has changed the way millions view the justice system. The organization created this event to promote professional development amongst the emerging LawTube community.

LAWTUBE TOP10 WINNERS 2022

The 2022 LawTube Top10 Award winners were selected by an independent judging panel of creators and journalists for their ability to apply their legal expertise while livestreaming.

"We've been promoting and recognizing creators for years. This is the first time we will be recognizing individuals - the very best LawTubers," says Stan Grayson, Chair, Award Committee.

This year's winners include:

Emily D. Baker J.D .

. Nate Broady J.D ., Nate The Lawyer

., Nate The Lawyer David Freiheit J.D., Viva Frei

Larry Forman J.D ., The DUI Guy+

., The DUI Guy+ Robert Gouveia J.D ., Robert Gouveia Esq.

., Joe Nierman J.D ., Good Lawgic

., Good Lawgic Alina "Alyte" Mazeika J.D., LegalBytes

Rob Moreton J.D ., Law & Lumber

., Law & Lumber Nick Rekieta J.D ., Rekieta Law

., Rekieta Law Ian Runkle J.D ., Runkle Of The Bailey

For more information visit:

https://politiquerepublic.substack.com/

