LawVu extends its AI-powered legal workspace with ClauseBase partnership

TAURANGA, New Zealand, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LawVu, the leading AI-powered legal workspace today announced a strategic partnership with ClauseBase, a leading AI-powered contract drafting and review solution trusted by modern legal teams - reinforcing a shared commitment to helping in-house legal teams move faster without compromising quality or control.

ClauseBase joins LawVu's rapidly growing ecosystem of out-of-the-box and partner-led integrations, providing customers with flexibility and choice in connecting enterprise systems and specialized legal tools to extend the value of their legal workspace.

ClauseBase distinguishes itself through its comprehensive contract drafting, reviewing and negotiating toolbox, all contained in one easy to use Word add-in. The integration with LawVu allows legal teams to access their entire knowledge base in LawVu directly in Word, within ClauseBase's AI-powered contract drafting and review solution, ClauseBuddy. From there, they can quickly search for clauses they used in the past, automate templates to speed up document creation, standardise fallback clauses in negotiation, and much more.

"Legal teams everywhere struggle to unlock and share the drafting and reviewing knowledge embedded in their legal workspace and the heads of individual lawyers", said Maarten Truyens, CEO and Co-Founder of ClauseBase. "By partnering with Lawvu, we're making it easier for teams to surface that knowledge – for example by finding clauses, reviewing based on standard templates, comparing against precedents – and then immediately apply it from within Microsoft Word."

ClauseBase expands the contract drafting and review capabilities of the LawVu ecosystem, reflecting growing customer demand. "We're seeing unprecedented momentum as in-house legal teams embrace AI to transform how they draft, review, and negotiate contracts," said Sam Kidd, CEO and Founder of LawVu. "ClauseBase is a natural fit for our ecosystem, it's a product our customers already love, and now we're making it faster and easier for new teams to harness its power inside the LawVu workspace. This partnership is another milestone in our mission to give legal teams the most trusted, innovative tools in one connected platform, so they can move faster, stay in control, and deliver more impact to their business."

The integration is now globally available and is in use by mutual customers, with additional integration workflows to be released in the near future. To see the integrated workflows in action, watch the walkthrough here or contact the LawVu and ClauseBase teams for a demo.

About ClauseBase

ClauseBase is the ultimate drafting toolbox for legal teams, providing an all-in-one, AI-powered toolbox to help lawyers with the most common challenges they face in the drafting and reviewing process. From creating clause libraries, to reviewing agreements based on your organisation's standards, to eliminating inconsistencies and errors, ClauseBase empowers legal departments to work faster, smarter, and with greater consistency—freeing in-house lawyers from repetitive tasks.

For more information, visit www.clausebase.com

About LawVu

LawVu is the AI-powered legal workspace for in-house legal teams, offering an all-in-one cloud-based platform designed to meet the diverse needs of modern legal departments around the world. From managing contracts and matters, to controlling spend and connecting enterprise business systems, LawVu's legal workspace empowers teams to stop switching between tools and maximize their efficiency.

Learn how LawVu transforms legal operations at www.lawvu.com

