Lawyaw is now Clio Draft

  • Lawyaw, a document automation company acquired by Clio in 2021, will now operate under the central Clio brand as Clio Draft
  • The transformation underscores Clio's commitment to enhancing the efficiency and productivity of legal professionals through advanced document automation technology

CHICAGO, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Clio, the world's leading provider of cloud-based legal technology, today announced that Lawyaw, a legaltech company acquired by Clio in 2021, will now operate under the Clio brand as Clio Draft. With deepened integration of products and services since the acquisition, Clio is taking a further step towards its vision to revolutionize legal document workflows centrally, on its best-in-class platform. Legal professionals can expect the same reliable products and features they depend on with Clio Draft, supported by Clio's award winning customer support.

Clio Draft helps lawyers tackle document workflows on the legal industry’s most robust technology platform (CNW Group/Clio)
"Uniting under the Clio banner gives us a clear focus on delivering value to our customers. It also sets us up to enhance the future capabilities of legal document innovation by consolidating and centralizing our efforts," said Jack Newton, CEO and Founder of Clio. "We will continue to invest in and grow our services in document automation as an essential component of our multi-product platform."

Clio Draft maintains the user-friendly interface and innovative features that have made Lawyaw a trusted name in the legal technology space since 2016. Over 7 million legal documents have been drafted since the acquisition, improving speed and accuracy of legal document workflows. With the average law firm spending an average of 20% of available hours on routine drafting, this technology offers substantial time-saving capabilities to law firms throughout North America.

Clio Draft is the industry's leading legal document automation software, with the following key features:

  • Document automation to generate complex legal documents effortlessly with intelligent automation
  • Collaborative editing for team collaboration, allowing co-authoring and editing documents
  • Seamless integration with other Clio products and third-party applications to enhance functionality
  • Secure document storage to safely store and access documents from anywhere throughout Clio's secure cloud infrastructure
  • Court form libraries in more than 50 jurisdictions, allowing pre-saved sets of standard forms and the ability to auto-populate client and matter information
  • E-signature capabilities with a secure audit trail to provide status updates about pending and submitted signatures

"As we introduce Clio Draft to the market, we are going beyond a rebrand, we are evolving the capabilities of our platform to better serve the needs of legal professionals," continued Newton. "There's so much potential ahead of us in the document innovation space, and Clio Draft marks an important next chapter in this journey."

From acquisition to expansion

Since acquiring Lawyaw in 2021, Clio has invested in expanding the scope and functionality of this essential software throughout North America. At the 2021 Clio Cloud Conference, Clio expanded court form libraries from California to five additional states. Today, court form libraries are available in all 50 states, as well as federal immigration forms. Clio has also invested in growing the team dedicated to building and supporting this product by more than 50%. As a result, adoption of Clio Draft has significantly grown to meet the demand of legal professionals who see technology as the most efficient way to manage their legal document workflows.

Under this new brand, Clio plans to continue investing in and growing its document innovation capabilities.

A limited time offer

Clio Draft is now available to all existing and new Clio customers as part of Clio's comprehensive suite of legal technology solutions. Legal professionals looking to optimize their document automation capabilities can take advantage of Clio's limited time offer of 25% off a Clio Draft monthly plan. Offer ends March 15, 2024. Terms and conditions apply.

To learn more about Clio Draft and its features, visit www.clio.com/draft.

About Clio

Clio is transforming the legal experience for all by creating the world's leading cloud-based technologies for law firms—to keep lawyers and their clients better connected throughout the legal process. Firms of all sizes and practice areas use Clio products to manage firm operations, streamline billing and payments, automate legal documents, and improve client experiences. Following its US$250M Series D funding, led by TCV and JMI Equity, and its US$110M Series E investment, led by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. and OMERS Growth Equity, Clio has made history by becoming the first legal practice management unicorn in the world, and the first legal practice management company to be recognized by all 50 state bar associations. Learn more at clio.com.

SOURCE Clio

