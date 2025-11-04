Lawyer and Legal Career Expert Wendi Weiner Honored with American Bar Association Award for Service to the Profession

MIAMI, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wendi Weiner, lawyer, legal career expert, and founder of The Writing Guru®, received a 2025 Difference Maker Award from the American Bar Association's Solo, Small Firm and General Practice Division. The award recognizes her significant contributions to the legal profession, including advancing lawyers' careers through personal branding, legal resume writing, career coaching, job search strategy, and professional development.

Wendi Weiner, Esq.

"This is a full circle moment — to be recognized by my long-time mentor, Lynn Howell, with this award," said Weiner during her acceptance speech at the Beacons of Excellence Award Luncheon in Hollywood, Florida, on October 17, 2025. "She has spent the past 25 years finding ways to elevate me in the legal profession."

"I had the honor of being her research assistant at Stetson University College of Law when she was the dean of students. That position gave me mental fortitude, confidence, and the opportunity to work on exciting projects that reignited my leadership skills. More than 20 years later, she has continued to connect me to opportunities with the ABA, including podcast interviews, webinar presentations, and my role as Co-Chair of the ABA's Career and Practice Development Committee for the Business Law Section."

A lawyer who left practicing in 2015 after a decade-plus to pursue her own career dreams through her namesake company, The Writing Guru®, Weiner works with executive-level lawyers, corporate board directors, and C-suite business leaders, helping them to identify their career assets and advance into the next stage of their legal, executive, or board career.

Revered as one the nation's top executive resume writers and branding experts, Weiner is a frequent speaker and prolific writer with a column in Above the Law since 2021 that focuses on providing candid advice to lawyers at all stages on how to find their career happiness, pursue career changes in an evolving digital world, and market themselves strategically through their legal resume and digital footprint on LinkedIn.

Weiner's Above the Law column is one of the most popular for the publication's 1.5 million monthly readers, providing nearly 100 bylined articles to date. Her journey of leaving law has been documented in viral articles from CNBC and the Huffington Post, and her speaking roster spans numerous presentations to national associations about how to best position lawyers, business executives, and corporate directors for career success and beyond.

"It's been my greatest mission to empower lawyers, business leaders, and board members by marketing their talents, showcasing their superpowers, and helping them to recognize the best versions of themselves that the world already sees," says Weiner.

About Wendi Weiner

Wendi Weiner is a lawyer, award-winning writer, and founder of The Writing Guru®. She creates powerful career and personal brands for other lawyers, C-suite executives, and board members at leading Fortune 500 and private equity firms around the world. Connect with her @thewritingguru on social media.

