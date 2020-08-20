Lawyer of the Year honorees Riley and Welin among 42 McDonald Hopkins attorneys recognized as 2021 Best Lawyers®

News provided by

McDonald Hopkins

Aug 20, 2020, 18:12 ET

CLEVELAND, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lawyer of the Year honorees Shawn M. Riley and Peter D. Welin headline a list of 42 McDonald Hopkins LLC attorneys who have been selected by their peers for inclusion in the 2021 Edition of the Best Lawyers in America. In addition, three attorneys have been named in the 2021 Edition of the Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch.

Riley is the president of McDonald Hopkins and the founder of the firm's Business Restructuring Services Department. As president, he chairs both the firm's Board of Directors and its Executive Committee. Riley is a 2021 Lawyer of the Year in Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law. It is his third time receiving this recognition. Welin, who is the managing member in the firm's Columbus office and co-chair of the firm's Construction Practice Group, was named Lawyer of the Year in the Construction Law category for the third time following his 2018 selection.

McDonald Hopkins congratulates the following attorneys for their inclusion in Best Lawyers 2020:

Lawyer of the Year

Peter D. Welin (Columbus)
Construction Law

Shawn M. Riley (Cleveland)
Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law

Florida

Peter M. Bernhardt

  • Commercial Finance Law
  • Commercial Litigation
  • Construction Law
  • Litigation - Banking and Finance
  • Litigation - Construction
  • Litigation - Real Estate
  • Litigation - Trust and Estates

Alan M. Burger

  • Commercial Litigation 

John T. Metzger

  • Litigation - Real Estate
  • Real Estate Law

Illinois

David A. Agay

  • Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law

Steven M. Harris

  • Health Care Law

James P. Muraff

  • Patent Law

Jeffrey Van Winkle

  • Corporate Law

Michigan

John E. Benko

  • Commercial Litigation

James J. Boutrous II

  • Litigation - Labor and Employment

Stephen M. Gross

  • Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law

Patrick A. Karbowski

  • Litigation - Real Estate
  • Real Estate Law

Michael G. Latiff

  • Commercial Litigation

Antoinette M. Pilzner

  • Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law 

Miriam L. Rosen

  • Employment Law - Individuals
  • Employment Law – Management

Ohio - Cleveland

Chad Arfons

  • Banking and Finance Law
  • Real Estate Law

Jennifer Armstrong

  • Criminal Defense: White-Collar

Teresa Metcalf Beasley

  • Economic Development Law 

Richard H. Blake

  • Criminal Defense: White-Collar

Jeffrey P. Consolo

  • Litigation - Trusts and Estates
  • Trusts and Estates 

Richard S. Cooper

  • Health Care Law

David B. Cupar

  • Patent Law

David Drechsler

  • Litigation - Real Estate
  • Litigation - Trusts and Estates

M. Collette Gibbons

  • Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law 

Carl J. Grassi

  • Corporate Law

David H. Gunning II

  • Real Estate Law

Jeffrey R. Huntsberger

  • Real Estate Law

Brian J. Jereb

  • Trusts and Estates

David M. Kall

  • Corporate Law
  • Tax Law 

Bernard L. Karr

  • Trusts and Estates

Sean D. Malloy

  • Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law

Michael J. Matasich

  • Commercial Litigation

Michael J. Meaney

  • Mergers and Acquisitions Law

William J. O'Neill

  • Commercial Litigation
  • Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions - Defendants
  • Product Liability - Defendants 

Michael G. Riley

  • Trusts and Estates 

Shawn M. Riley

  • Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law

Roger L. Shumaker

  • Trusts and Estates

James E. Stief

  • Banking and Finance Law 

Dale R. Vlasek

  • Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law

Katherine Esshaki Wensink

  • Trusts and Estates

John M. Wirtshafter

  • Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law

Michael Wise

  • Government Relations Practice

Ohio – Columbus

Peter D. Welin 

  • Construction Law
  • Litigation - Construction

McDonald Hopkins congratulates the following attorneys for their inclusion in Best Lawyers 2021: Ones to Watch:

Illinois:

Serena G. Rabie

  • Commercial Litigation

Ohio

Adam C. Smith

  • Litigation – Real Estate

Amy Wojnarwsky

  • Corporate Law
  • Mergers and Acquisitions Law

About McDonald Hopkins

Since 1930, McDonald Hopkins has thrived by building long-lasting relationships with businesses and individuals who share an entrepreneurial spirit. As the business advisory and advocacy law firm celebrates its 90th anniversary in 2020, it has a renewed commitment to providing exceptional client service and insight for the challenges at hand and on the horizon. To learn more, visit mcdonaldhopkins.com.

CONTACT:
David Carducci
McDonald Hopkins LLC
600 Superior Avenue, East, Suite 2100
Cleveland, Ohio 44114
Phone: 216.348.5814
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE McDonald Hopkins

Related Links

http://www.mcdonaldhopkins.com

Also from this source

Martin T. McElligott joins Chicago office of McDonald Hopkins LLC...

Intellectual property attorney Brian G. Bembenick joins Cleveland ...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics