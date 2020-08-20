Lawyer of the Year honorees Riley and Welin among 42 McDonald Hopkins attorneys recognized as 2021 Best Lawyers®
Aug 20, 2020, 18:12 ET
CLEVELAND, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lawyer of the Year honorees Shawn M. Riley and Peter D. Welin headline a list of 42 McDonald Hopkins LLC attorneys who have been selected by their peers for inclusion in the 2021 Edition of the Best Lawyers in America. In addition, three attorneys have been named in the 2021 Edition of the Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch.
Riley is the president of McDonald Hopkins and the founder of the firm's Business Restructuring Services Department. As president, he chairs both the firm's Board of Directors and its Executive Committee. Riley is a 2021 Lawyer of the Year in Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law. It is his third time receiving this recognition. Welin, who is the managing member in the firm's Columbus office and co-chair of the firm's Construction Practice Group, was named Lawyer of the Year in the Construction Law category for the third time following his 2018 selection.
McDonald Hopkins congratulates the following attorneys for their inclusion in Best Lawyers 2020:
Lawyer of the Year
Peter D. Welin (Columbus)
Construction Law
Shawn M. Riley (Cleveland)
Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law
About McDonald Hopkins
Since 1930, McDonald Hopkins has thrived by building long-lasting relationships with businesses and individuals who share an entrepreneurial spirit. As the business advisory and advocacy law firm celebrates its 90th anniversary in 2020, it has a renewed commitment to providing exceptional client service and insight for the challenges at hand and on the horizon. To learn more, visit mcdonaldhopkins.com.
