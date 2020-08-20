Lawyer of the Year honorees Riley and Welin among 42 McDonald Hopkins attorneys recognized as 2021 Best Lawyers®

CLEVELAND, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lawyer of the Year honorees Shawn M. Riley and Peter D. Welin headline a list of 42 McDonald Hopkins LLC attorneys who have been selected by their peers for inclusion in the 2021 Edition of the Best Lawyers in America. In addition, three attorneys have been named in the 2021 Edition of the Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch.

Riley is the president of McDonald Hopkins and the founder of the firm's Business Restructuring Services Department. As president, he chairs both the firm's Board of Directors and its Executive Committee. Riley is a 2021 Lawyer of the Year in Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law. It is his third time receiving this recognition. Welin, who is the managing member in the firm's Columbus office and co-chair of the firm's Construction Practice Group, was named Lawyer of the Year in the Construction Law category for the third time following his 2018 selection.

McDonald Hopkins congratulates the following attorneys for their inclusion in Best Lawyers 2020:

Lawyer of the Year

Peter D. Welin (Columbus)

Construction Law

Shawn M. Riley (Cleveland)

Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law

Florida

Peter M. Bernhardt

Commercial Finance Law

Commercial Litigation

Construction Law

Litigation - Banking and Finance

Litigation - Construction

Litigation - Real Estate

Litigation - Trust and Estates

Alan M. Burger

Commercial Litigation

John T. Metzger

Litigation - Real Estate

Real Estate Law

Illinois

David A. Agay

Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law

Steven M. Harris

Health Care Law

James P. Muraff

Patent Law

Jeffrey Van Winkle

Corporate Law

Michigan

John E. Benko

Commercial Litigation

James J. Boutrous II

Litigation - Labor and Employment

Stephen M. Gross

Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law

Patrick A. Karbowski

Litigation - Real Estate

Real Estate Law

Michael G. Latiff

Commercial Litigation

Antoinette M. Pilzner

Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law

Miriam L. Rosen

Employment Law - Individuals

Employment Law – Management

Ohio - Cleveland

Chad Arfons

Banking and Finance Law

Real Estate Law

Jennifer Armstrong

Criminal Defense: White-Collar

Teresa Metcalf Beasley

Economic Development Law

Richard H. Blake

Criminal Defense: White-Collar

Jeffrey P. Consolo

Litigation - Trusts and Estates

Trusts and Estates

Richard S. Cooper

Health Care Law

David B. Cupar

Patent Law

David Drechsler

Litigation - Real Estate

Litigation - Trusts and Estates

M. Collette Gibbons

Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law

Carl J. Grassi

Corporate Law

David H. Gunning II

Real Estate Law

Jeffrey R. Huntsberger

Real Estate Law

Brian J. Jereb

Trusts and Estates

David M. Kall

Corporate Law

Tax Law

Bernard L. Karr

Trusts and Estates

Sean D. Malloy

Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law

Michael J. Matasich

Commercial Litigation

Michael J. Meaney

Mergers and Acquisitions Law

William J. O'Neill

Commercial Litigation

Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions - Defendants

Product Liability - Defendants

Michael G. Riley

Trusts and Estates

Shawn M. Riley

Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law

Roger L. Shumaker

Trusts and Estates

James E. Stief

Banking and Finance Law

Dale R. Vlasek

Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law

Katherine Esshaki Wensink

Trusts and Estates

John M. Wirtshafter

Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law

Michael Wise

Government Relations Practice

Ohio – Columbus

Peter D. Welin

Construction Law

Litigation - Construction

McDonald Hopkins congratulates the following attorneys for their inclusion in Best Lawyers 2021: Ones to Watch:

Illinois:

Serena G. Rabie

Commercial Litigation

Ohio

Adam C. Smith

Litigation – Real Estate

Amy Wojnarwsky

Corporate Law

Mergers and Acquisitions Law

