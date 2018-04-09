Lawyers and 9/11 Victim Family Members File DoJ Petition Demanding 9/11 Grand Jury Investigation of New Evidence

NEW YORK, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday April 10, 2018, the Lawyers' Committee for 9-11 Inquiry (LC), a nonprofit public interest organization, will file a Petition with the U. S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York demanding that he present to a Grand Jury the extensive evidence contained in the Petition of so-far-unprosecuted federal crimes relating to the destruction of three World Trade Center Towers on 9/11 — WTCs 1, 2 and 7.

The 52-page Petition, accompanied by 57 Exhibits and signed by numerous 9/11 Victims' Family Members, demonstrates conclusively that explosive and/or incendiary devices were pre-placed and detonated at the WTC beginning before the plane impacts, causing the complete collapses of the WTC Twin Towers and resulting tragic loss of life, and that "the evidence permits no other conclusion as a matter of science, as a matter of logic, and as a matter of law." It notes that federal law "creates a duty on the part of the United States Attorney" and "remove[s] the prosecutor's discretion in deciding whether to present information to the grand jury."

To see the Petition and Exhibits, go to the Lawyers' Committee website www.lcfor911.org.

Following the delivery of the Petition, LC Executive Director and Director of Litigation Mick Harrison, Esq.; LC Board Members Dave Meiswinkle, Esq. and Julio Gomez, Esq.; and 9/11 Family Member Robert McIlvaine will hold a Press Event at 1:00 p.m. on the steps of New York City Hall, 11 Centre Street, NYC.

The evidence in the Petition and Exhibits that pre-placed explosives were used to destroy the three WTC buildings on 9/11 includes:

— Independent scientific laboratory analysis of WTC dust samples showing the presence of high-tech explosives and/or incendiaries in the form of thermite or thermate.

— Expert analysis of seismic evidence and multiple witness testimonies that explosions occurred at the WTC Towers on 9/11 prior to the plane impacts on the Towers, and prior to the building collapses.

— Technical analysis of video evidence of the WTC building collapses.

— Firefighter reports of explosions, and of seeing "molten iron like in a foundry". The Petition notes that the presence of molten iron would require temperatures higher than jet fuel and building contents could create when burned (the official explanation), but consistent with the use of the high-tech explosive and incendiary thermite or thermate.

— The presence of previously molten iron-rich microspheres in the WTC dust, which has been established by electron microscope analysis of WTC dust samples by both government and independent scientists, is another phenomenon that would be scientifically impossible based on the burning of jet fuel and office contents alone (the official explanation of the buildings' collapse).

— Video and eyewitness testimony of the ejection during the collapse of WTC 1 and 2 of heavy steel elements laterally from the buildings, which would not be possible from a gravity collapse (the official explanation).

— Scientific analysis, eyewitness testimony and government reports confirming sulfidation and high-temperature corrosion of the steel found in the rubble after the collapse of the WTC Towers and WTC 7, a phenomenon not expected in a jet fuel fire and gravity collapse (the official explanation) but consistent with the use of thermate.

Harrison stated, "We intend to step back now for a reasonable time and be respectful of the confidential nature of the Grand Jury proceedings, although we have offered to assist in the presentation of this evidence to a Special Grand Jury."

