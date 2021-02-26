Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law to Receive $1 Million from Dominion Energy

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), together with the company's charitable foundation, will contribute $1 million to the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, a civil rights organization with the mission to secure equal justice for all through the rule of law.

The grant is part of the company's social justice fund created last year in response to the death of George Floyd and other Black Americans.

"Dominion Energy's generous $1 million donation will greatly expand our ability to respond to the country's most pressing civil rights issues," said Damon Hewitt, acting president and executive director of the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law. "Through this partnership, we can accelerate our efforts to develop legal and policy initiatives that address discrimination in key areas of American life. Ultimately, our efforts will help to foster shared prosperity, safety, and success for all, especially for African Americans and other people of color."

"The Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law has a long, rich history of fighting for civil rights," said Thomas F. Farrell, II, Dominion Energy's executive chairman. "Just as President John F. Kennedy and a group of lawyers did when they formed the organization nearly six decades ago, we recognize the good fight for civil rights should be an obligation shared by all who believe in equal justice."

Robert M. Blue, Dominion Energy's president and chief executive officer, said, "We should be moved to action now, with the same sense of urgency that compelled the civil rights lawyers then. Our hope is this contribution makes a lasting impact in the fight against systemic racism."

The grant will support the near-term focus of the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law: defending diversity in higher education; responding to hate crimes; reforming bail, fees, and fines; and protecting ballot access.

Last year, Dominion Energy committed $5 million for organizations and programs supporting social justice, equality, and community rebuilding. The company also committed $25 million to 11 historically Black colleges and universities and $10 million for Educational Equity scholarships benefiting minority students.

About the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law

The Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law (Lawyers' Committee), is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization, formed in 1963 at the request of President John F. Kennedy to involve the private bar in providing legal services to address racial discrimination. The principal mission of the Lawyers' Committee is to secure, through the rule of law, equal justice for all, particularly in the areas of voting rights, criminal justice, fair housing and community development, economic justice, educational opportunities, and hate crimes. For more information, please visit https://lawyerscommittee.org.

About Dominion Energy

More than 7 million customers in 16 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to sustainable, reliable, affordable and safe energy and to achieving net zero carbon dioxide and methane emissions from its power generation and gas infrastructure operations by 2050. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

About the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation

Through the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation, as well as EnergyShare and other programs, Dominion Energy contributed more than $58 million in 2020 to community causes. The Foundation supports nonprofit causes that meet basic human needs, protect the environment, promote education, and encourage community vitality. For more information about the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation, visit DominionEnergy.com/Foundation.

