Lawyers for Justice, P.C. Announces Promotion of Four New Partners as Firm Accelerates Nationwide Growth

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lawyers for Justice, P.C., a leading employment and personal injury law firm with a rapidly expanding national footprint, today announced the promotion of Joanna Ghosh, Elizabeth Parker-Fawley, Tara Zabehi, and Aliza Grossman to Partner. The promotions reflect the firm's continued investment in leadership, legal excellence, and long-term growth as it enters 2026.

Left to right: Edwin Aiwazian, Aliza Grossman, Joanna Ghosh, Tara Zabehi, Elizabeth Parker-Fawley, and Arby Aiwazian.

Each of the newly appointed partners has played a critical role in advancing the firm's mission, delivering meaningful results for clients, and strengthening internal teams. Their elevation signals a deliberate leadership strategy designed to support Lawyers for Justice's expansion into new markets while maintaining the high standards of advocacy and integrity the firm is known for.

"These promotions represent the future of Lawyers for Justice," said Edwin Aiwazian, Founder and CEO of Lawyers for Justice, P.C. "Joanna, Elizabeth, Tara, and Aliza have each earned this recognition through exceptional legal work, principled leadership, and an unwavering commitment to our clients. As we grow nationally, it's essential that our leadership bench grows with us."

Building a Leadership Pipeline Designed to Scale

The partner promotions reinforce key pillars of the firm's long-term strategy:

Internal leadership development that ensures continuity and cultural alignment

that ensures continuity and cultural alignment Legal excellence across employment law, personal injury, and complex litigation

across employment law, personal injury, and complex litigation Scalable leadership infrastructure to support national expansion

Partner Spotlights

Joanna Ghosh, Partner

Joanna is a highly respected employment attorney recognized for her strategic litigation approach and deep command of complex employment matters. She has played an instrumental role in advancing high-impact cases and serves as a trusted resource on firmwide legal standards, ethics, and compliance. Joanna is also deeply involved in mentoring attorneys and shaping best practices across the firm.

Elizabeth Parker-Fawley, Partner

Elizabeth brings a thoughtful, client-centered approach to employment litigation, pairing rigorous legal analysis with strong advocacy. Known for managing sophisticated matters and maintaining close client relationships, she has also contributed meaningfully to attorney development and internal process improvements as the firm continues to scale.

Tara Zabehi, Partner

Tara is recognized for her tenacious advocacy and results-driven leadership in employment law. She has successfully handled complex and high-stakes matters, earning a reputation for strategic thinking and collaborative leadership. Tara's ability to lead teams and deliver outcomes has made her an integral part of the firm's continued growth.

Aliza Grossman, Partner

Aliza is a seasoned employment attorney with a strong focus on strategic case development and litigation management. She has played a key role in scaling legal operations while maintaining a client-first approach. In addition to her legal work, Aliza is deeply involved in mentoring and firmwide leadership initiatives.

Positioned for 2026 and Beyond

These promotions come as Lawyers for Justice prepares for a pivotal year marked by national expansion, brand transformation, and increased investment in infrastructure and talent.

"Our goal is to build a firm that endures," Aiwazian added. "That means recognizing leadership, rewarding excellence, and ensuring we have the right people guiding our next chapter."

Attorney bios and additional information can be found at the company website.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Lawyers for Justice, P.C.