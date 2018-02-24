Lawyers For Mother of Three Nearly Killed in Central Park 'Predictable' Tree Collapse To Update Family's Fight For Justice and Park Safety at Monday News Conference

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Trial attorneys Jordan K. Merson and Thomas R. Kline will hold a Monday morning news conference to detail the latest developments in their fight for justice – and safer parks - on behalf of Central Park tree collapse victim Anne Monoky and her family. The Manhattan fashion marketing executive for Tory Burch (on leave since the incident) was taking her three sons – ages seven months, three and four – on a walk (the older boys were in a double stroller, the baby in a front carrier) through Central Park at West 62nd St. and West Dr., last August 15th when a dead 75-foot elm tree suddenly toppled, crushing her and seriously injuring the three-year-old. Ms. Monoky, who with the help of bystanders and first responders saved her sons but suffered multiple catastrophic injuries, including a fractured spine. She has been in a neck brace since the incident.. Along with her husband, Curt Goldman, they are determined to hold accountable all those responsible for failing to avert the 'totally preventable collapse', and to stop similar, looming disasters from occurring. The first steps in that process were the filing with the City a Notice of Claim and launching an intensive investigation by their team of experts – including forensic arborists - into the incident. Mr. Merson and Mr. Kline will reveal their experts' conclusions – and concerns about current and potential tree-related dangers - at the press conference. The City of New York and the Central Park Conservancy, which is responsible for inspecting and maintaining the trees in Central Park, were among the defendants named in the initial filing. The City and the Conservancy also use several private contractors.