Lawyers Group Files New Petition Supplement With U.S. Attorney On Persons Who May Have Information Material To 9/11 WTC Grand Jury Investigation

NEW YORK, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the Lawyers' Committee for 9/11 Inquiry (LC) filed with the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York a new Petition Supplement regarding persons who may have information material to the 9/11-related crimes at the World Trade Center.

The Committee's original Petitions presented extensive expert scientific and eyewitness evidence that pre-placed explosives destroyed WTCs 1, 2 and 7. Today's filing builds on that evidence of "what" crimes were committed focusing on the "who," "why," and "how" with detailed information regarding persons who may have information material to the Special Grand Jury's investigation. Both Petitions and a names-redacted version of the Petition Supplement are available at www.lcfor911.org.

Last July the Lawyers' Committee filed an Amended Petition demanding that the U.S. Attorney present to a Special Grand Jury extensive submitted evidence of federal crimes relating to the destruction by pre-placed explosives of the three WTC Buildings on 9/11. On November 7, 2018, the U.S. Attorney replied in writing agreeing to comply with federal law 18 U.S.C. § 3332 which requires relaying citizen reports of federal crimes to a Special Grand Jury. The U.S. Attorney did not state what actions would be taken to comply.

Attorney and Litigation Director Mick Harrison, stated: "We understand the need for secrecy relating to grand juries. However, the law doesn't preclude the U.S. Attorney from communicating with the Lawyers' Committee regarding whether our Petition has been provided to the Special Grand Jury. We have advised the U.S. Attorney that we are considering a federal Mandamus lawsuit to compel the U.S. Attorney to report our Petition to the Special Grand Jury. We of course would prefer to collaborate, but the U.S. Attorney will need to timely communicate with us."

Attorney David Meiswinkle, President of the Lawyers' Committee Board, stated: "This filing is intended to provide a roadmap for a meaningful investigation by the Special Grand Jury into the yet-to-be-prosecuted 9/11 WTC crimes."

Ed Asner, LC Executive Director, stated: "This important Supplement to the Lawyers' Committee's historic Grand Jury Petition represents another step towards greater transparency and accountability for the tragic events of 9/11."

