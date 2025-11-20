Laxco, Inc. and Media Cybernetics Launch LEAP AI: An AI-Powered Imaging & Analysis Platform for Life Science Research

BOTHELL, Wash. and ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Laxco, a leader in high-precision optical instrumentation, and Media Cybernetics, a global provider of advanced image analysis software, today announced the launch of LEAP AI, a fully integrated imaging and analysis solution engineered specifically for life science applications.

By combining the precision optics of Laxco's Accuva LEAP system with the AI-powered Image-Pro® platform from Media Cybernetics, LEAP AI streamlines the complete imaging workflow, from image acquisition to automated analysis. This unified solution helps researchers achieve faster, more accurate, and more reproducible results.

Designed for laboratories that depend on high-performance imaging and efficient data processing, LEAP AI removes numerous manual tasks and reduces user-to-user variability. The result: researchers can spend more time focused on scientific interpretation and discovery.

"LEAP AI allows researchers to spend less time on manual processing and more time making discoveries," said Eric Chen, Owner & CEO of Laxco. "By combining precision optics with AI-driven analysis, scientists can achieve results faster and with greater confidence."

Key Features of LEAP AI

Streamlined Workflows: Ready-to-use protocols enable batch processing with a single click

Ready-to-use protocols enable batch processing with a single click AI-Powered Accuracy: Deep learning models reduce subjectivity and improve repeatability

Deep learning models reduce subjectivity and improve repeatability Data Visualization: Instantly monitor experiments and explore complex datasets

Instantly monitor experiments and explore complex datasets Actionable Reporting: Easily create and share fully customizable reports

Easily create and share fully customizable reports Advanced Functionality: Optional modules such as AutoQuant Deconvolution and 3D Visualization provide deeper analytical capability

"The integration of AI directly into the imaging workflow is a game-changer," said Nick Beavers, CEO of Media Cybernetics. "LEAP AI helps labs achieve faster, more consistent results while reducing variability and simplifying complex analyses."

Benefits for Life Science Researchers

LEAP AI enables laboratories to:

Save time with automated, end-to-end imaging and analysis workflows

Achieve reproducible, publication-quality results using advanced scientific tools

Reveal hidden details through AI-enhanced image analysis

Accelerate discoveries with an uninterrupted imaging-to-insights pipeline

Researchers can learn more or request access at www.laxcoinc.com/leap-ai .

About Laxco

Laxco is a leading provider of high-precision, cutting-edge optical instruments and microscopes designed for research, clinical, and industrial applications.

About Media Cybernetics

Media Cybernetics is a global leader in image analysis software and the creator of the Image-Pro® platform, which simplifies image capture, processing, measurement, and reporting for scientific and industrial environments.

