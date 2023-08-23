Layered Brew Brings Good Energy to Columbus

News provided by

Layered Brew

23 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

Now open in High Street Kitchens at 2864 North High St, Columbus, OH

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Layered Brew, a Good Energy Cafe has opened in High Street Kitchens in Columbus, OH.  Layered Brew is a fresh cafe experience for those seeking an innovative option for coffee, tea, refreshers, and plant-based snacks, freshly made and delivered.

Signature menu items include layered refreshers and mocktails infused with the incredible power of green tea, green coffee bean extract, plant-based vitamins, coffee drinks created with freshly roasted beans locally sourced from Java Central Coffee Roasters, wholesome snacks, and decadent desserts.

Prepared with nourishing ingredients and fueled with plant-based energy, Layered Brew's menu provides GOOD ENERGY you'll take with you (and share!) throughout your day.

"We are thrilled to start our journey here in Columbus and we are so grateful for the warm welcome and support of our local partners, staff and community," said Layered Brew Founder, Clair Joy Farley. "It is truly our pleasure to bring a bit of Good Energy to the day of each of our customers, whether that is an energizing refresher, a sweet treat, or a word of encouragement from our amazing team."

For more information and to place orders for pick up or delivery, visit www.layeredbrew.com.

About Layered Brew:
At Layered Brew, we celebrate wellness and present you with a diverse menu that caters to your unique preferences. Let our warm and welcoming staff accompany you on a delightful journey as you discover your perfect balance of nourishment and indulgence. We believe that good energy is a special experience for each and every person, and that's why we're here to offer you a refreshing way to power up your day with plant-based goodness! Visit us at High Street Kitchens at 2864 North High St, Columbus, OH 43229 and order for pick or deliver on our website at www.layeredbrew.com.

SOURCE Layered Brew

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.