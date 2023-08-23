Layered Brew Brings Good Energy to Columbus

Now open in High Street Kitchens at 2864 North High St, Columbus, OH

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Layered Brew, a Good Energy Cafe has opened in High Street Kitchens in Columbus, OH. Layered Brew is a fresh cafe experience for those seeking an innovative option for coffee, tea, refreshers, and plant-based snacks, freshly made and delivered.

Signature menu items include layered refreshers and mocktails infused with the incredible power of green tea, green coffee bean extract, plant-based vitamins, coffee drinks created with freshly roasted beans locally sourced from Java Central Coffee Roasters, wholesome snacks, and decadent desserts.

Prepared with nourishing ingredients and fueled with plant-based energy, Layered Brew's menu provides GOOD ENERGY you'll take with you (and share!) throughout your day.

"We are thrilled to start our journey here in Columbus and we are so grateful for the warm welcome and support of our local partners, staff and community," said Layered Brew Founder, Clair Joy Farley. "It is truly our pleasure to bring a bit of Good Energy to the day of each of our customers, whether that is an energizing refresher, a sweet treat, or a word of encouragement from our amazing team."

For more information and to place orders for pick up or delivery, visit www.layeredbrew.com.

About Layered Brew:

At Layered Brew, we celebrate wellness and present you with a diverse menu that caters to your unique preferences. Let our warm and welcoming staff accompany you on a delightful journey as you discover your perfect balance of nourishment and indulgence. We believe that good energy is a special experience for each and every person, and that's why we're here to offer you a refreshing way to power up your day with plant-based goodness! Visit us at High Street Kitchens at 2864 North High St, Columbus, OH 43229 and order for pick or deliver on our website at www.layeredbrew.com .

SOURCE Layered Brew