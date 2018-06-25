Layered Insight Expands Team to Accelerate Container Adoption

"Security is one of the biggest challenges for adopting and deploying containers in production," says Sachin Aggarwal, CEO of Layered Insight. "By embedding security within the existing DevOps process, we are removing the friction of security and accelerating the adoption of containers. With the addition of Janga, we will expand our support for more container environments and more DevOps tools to continue this adoption."

Janga Aliminati spent over fifteen years with Oracle architecting their cloud offerings, nextgen Fusion applications, and various initiatives within the Fusion middleware. After Oracle, Janga spent two years at Visa as Chief Architect of the Cloud Platform, where he led IaaS/PaaS architecture and strategy. Most recently, Janga was co-founder and Chief Technology Officer for a stealth mode startup building a security and compliance platform.

"I am truly honored and excited to join the Layered Insight team as Head of Platform Engineering," says Janga Aliminati. "Layered Insight's unique approach of embedding security within the container as part of the DevOps process is game changing. No longer does development need to worry about security, as it's already built-in. My goal is to extend this capability to every container platform and environment, allowing DevOps to build and deploy at the speed of innovation."

Layered Insight already has partnerships with Amazon Web Services, Docker, and RedHat. Janga's new role as Head of Platform Engineering will add additional and deeper integrations with all three of these partners, and will also expand partnerships to include Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, and Pivotal amongst others.

The future of DevOps and containers is to support multi-cloud, serverless, and edge deployments as a single, centralized activity. This will require tighter integration and independence across the entire CI/CD pipeline, including security. By removing the dependencies on the underlying infrastructure, Layered Insight is the only solution that can enable the automation, cost optimization, capacity overflow, failover, policy enforcement and portability of these federated offerings.

"Layered Insight seamlessly embeds SecOps into your CI/CD pipeline," says Jim Ford, former Chief Architect at ADP. "Janga's addition to the Layered Insight team will help to speed up cross-platform support, allowing DevOps teams to accelerate container deployments on any container platform."

About Layered Insight

Layered Insight enables organizations to unify DevOps and SecOps by providing complete visibility and control of containerized applications. Using the industry's first embedded security approach, Layered Insight solves the challenges of container protection by providing accurate insight into container images, adaptive analysis of running containers, and automated enforcement of container behavior.

Contact Information:

info@layeredinsight.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/layered-insight-expands-team-to-accelerate-container-adoption-300671285.html

SOURCE Layered Insight

Related Links

https://layeredinsight.com

