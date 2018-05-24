Layered Insight Protects India's Largest Internet Network

"With over 232 million visitors a month, viewing over 10 billion pages across 35+ digital businesses, we needed a security solution that could scale with our container application roll-out," says Swapnil Shrivastav, Chief Technology Officer, AdTech and Colombia, at Times Internet. "By embedding Layered Insight into our container applications as part of the DevOps process, we did not have to slow down application development for security."

By using the industry's first embedded security approach, Layered Insight protects the container from the inside, allowing Times Internet to automatically enforce the behavior of their applications. Layered Insight is fully integrated within the continuous integration and continuous deployment (CI/CD) process to provide security without friction for development and operations (DevOps). The net result is secure applications delivered at the speed of innovation.

"Today's enterprises face a constant battle of maintaining a balance of speed and agility with security and compliance. Layered Insight is enabling these enterprises by intelligently embedding security in their business applications. Our products automate security so that the businesses can confidently innovate and deploy their applications," said Sachin Aggarwal, CEO.

Times Internet adds to a growing list of enterprises adopting Layered Insight's container native application protection approach, including General Electric, Pulse Secure, and Silicon Valley Bank. The advantage of embedding security within the container means you don't need to re-architect security as you move your container infrastructure. This includes deployments via on-premise, hybrid cloud, cloud, serverless, and container-as-a-service, including AWS Fargate.

About Times Internet

Times Internet is the largest Indian Internet Network and the digital venture of Times of India, India's largest media and entertainment group. TIL websites are among the fastest growing Web / Mobile based networks worldwide. Since its inception in 1999, Times Internet has led the Internet revolution in India and has emerged as India's foremost web entity, running diverse portals and niche websites.

About Layered Insight

Layered Insight enables organizations to unify DevOps and SecOps by providing complete visibility and control of containerized applications. Using the industry's first embedded security approach, Layered Insight solves the challenges of container protection by providing accurate insight into container images, adaptive analysis of running containers, and automated enforcement of container behavior.

