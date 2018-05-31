Layered Insight Snags Top CISOs As Advisors

Tim McKnight joined Thomson Reuters as CISO in October 2016 where he built a state-of-the-art cybersecurity program in just 12 months. SC Awards recognized his achievements this year by awarding him "CSO of the Year." McKnight previously served as CISO at General Electric, following stints at Fidelity Investments, Northrop Grumman, BAE Systems and Cisco Systems. He began his career at the FBI.

"As the world's leading source of news and information for professional markets, we have a highly distributed and diverse IT environment," says Tim McKnight, CISO at Thomson Reuters. "Our security solutions need to allow us freedom of choice, as we constantly update our underlying infrastructure. By embedding security within the container, Layered Insight's approach allows us that freedom of choice for our next generation applications."

Richard Seiersen joined Lending Club as CISO in January 2018 where he's evolving the security program to protect the world's leading P2P lending marketplace. Seiersen previously served as VP of Trust and CISO at Twilio and VP/GM Cybersecurity & Privacy at GE Healthcare. His book, "How to Measure Anything in Cybersecurity Risk" is the first book to integrate predictive analytics, security, and enterprise risk management.

"Security with low friction and low cognitive load wins in a software defined world," says Richard Seiersen, CISO at Lending Club. "If your capabilities create development drag and restricts deploy - you and those you protect will lose. Layered Insight's security model targets this reality with a "deploy fast anywhere" intent. I look forward to advising the Layered Insight team."

Tim and Richard round out a stellar group of technology, container, and security experts advising Layered Insight, including Iqbal Arshad from Lenovo, Banjot Chanana from Docker, James Ford from ADP, and Frank Kim formerly from SANS.

"DevOps and containers are radically changing the way that organizations design, build, deploy and operate applications," says Banjot Chanana, Head of Product Management at Docker. "Security must be reinvented in a DevOps and container world, and that is exactly what Layered Insight is doing. With guidance from their CISO advisors, they are in position to unify DevOps and SecOps, enabling better security for any enterprise application running in a container."

About Layered Insight

Layered Insight enables organizations to unify DevOps and SecOps by providing complete visibility and control of containerized applications. Using the industry's first embedded security approach, Layered Insight solves the challenges of container protection by providing accurate insight into container images, adaptive analysis of running containers, and automated enforcement of container behavior.

