LayerOne Financial Named "Best Post-trade Technology" By HFM Global

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LayerOne Financial L.P., an independent, global provider of agile financial technology for the institutional investment management community, today announced it was named "Best Post-trade Technology" at the 2020 HFM European Technology Awards.

The annual HFM European Technology Awards recognize and reward IT and software providers serving the hedge fund sector that have demonstrated exceptional customer service and innovation over the past twelve months. Winners were determined by an independent judging panel of leading European hedge fund executives.

Originally the spin-out of an internal software engineering division within a premier publicly traded investment firm, LayerOne Financial provides innovative, right-sized solutions to address a wide range of real-world, front-to-back office business and technical challenges facing asset managers of all sizes, investment styles, levels of complexity and stages of growth.

The company's market-leading product, PortfolioOne, is a turnkey, cloud-hosted, highly visual solution for the operational, analytic, accounting, data warehousing and reporting challenges facing a broad variety of asset management firms. Offered as either an end-to-end or componentized solution, PortfolioOne can form the foundation of a firm's asset management infrastructure or bolster existing platform investments without the need for a full technical or operational re-architecture. The PortfolioOne solution employs advanced big data principles and an intuitive, modern UI to seamlessly balance requirements across Order Management, Portfolio and Risk Management, Operations, Treasury, Compliance, Accounting, Data Warehousing, Reporting and Workflow functions.

"LayerOne Financial is once again honored to be recognized by HFM and the hedge fund community," said Brian Piscopo, CEO. "Recent market dislocations have accentuated the need for efficient, cost-effective, and transparent post-trade platforms for investment managers and investors alike. This award is a testament to the flexibility of PortfolioOne's end-to-end and modular offerings, as well as the agility of the LayerOne team. Thank you to HFM, our dedicated employees, our trusted partners and our loyal customers for making this award a reality."

About LayerOne Financial

LayerOne Financial is an independent, global financial technology company providing innovative, modern solutions to the investment management community. Our market leading product, PortfolioOne, is a fully cloud-hosted investment management platform suitable for financial institutions of all investment sizes and styles and is offered both end-to-end and modularly. For more information on LayerOne, please visit www.layer-one.com or follow us on Twitter @PortfolioOne and LinkedIn.

Contact:

Alicia Szybillo

Head of Business Development

(917) 765-4670

[email protected]

SOURCE LayerOne Financial

Related Links

www.layer-one.com

