LayerOne Financial Named Two-Time "Best Derivatives Solution" By HFM Global

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LayerOne Financial L.P., an independent, global provider of agile financial technology for the institutional investment management community, today announced it was once again named "Best Derivatives Solution" at the 2019 HFM European Technology Awards.

The annual HFM European Technology Awards recognize and reward IT and software providers serving the hedge fund sector and highlight technology innovation at hedge fund firms. Winners were determined based on a CTO judging panel committee and a polling of the HFM Technology readership.

LayerOne Financial publicly launched the PortfolioOne platform earlier last year after initially offering the solution privately. PortfolioOne is the company's leading-edge, cloud-hosted, modular, end-to-end investment management solution designed to fully support hedge funds' Portfolio and Risk Management, Operations, Treasury, Compliance, Data Warehousing, Reporting and Workflow functions. The platform is fully integrable, highly customizable and employs advanced big data and visualization principles to seamlessly balance analytics and operations across complex, multi-asset class portfolios spanning traditional and alternative assets.

This is the company's fourth coveted industry award within its first 18 months of public operation. Earlier this year, PortfolioOne was also named "Best Derivatives Solution" at the HFM US Technology Awards. In September 2018, PortfolioOne was named "Best Post-Trade Technology" and "Best Regulatory Reporting Solution" at the HFM European Technology Awards.

"LayerOne Financial is once again honored to be recognized by both HFM and the hedge fund community," said Brian Piscopo, CEO. "This award is especially meaningful to us as complex derivatives present many intricate and unique trade entry, analytic, operational and compliance challenges. Additionally, winning across both the US and Europe is a testament to our company's global vision and focus."

LayerOne Financial L.P. is an independent, leading-edge financial technology company providing innovative solutions to the investment management community. Our market leading product, PortfolioOne, is a cloud-hosted, front-to-back office investment management platform supporting a broader range of asset classes than any other portfolio management system on the market. For more information on LayerOne, please visit www.layer-one.com or follow us on Twitter @PortfolioOne and LinkedIn.

