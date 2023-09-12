LayerZero Teams Up with Google Cloud to Accelerate the Future of Web3 Interoperability

Google Cloud will become the default oracle for LayerZero network, securing messages across 15 chains

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LayerZero Labs, the team behind cross-chain messaging protocol LayerZero, today announced a new collaboration with Google Cloud to enhance the security of its cross-chain environment with high performance and reliable cloud infrastructure and help accelerate the future of Web3 interoperability.

Through the agreement, Google Cloud will serve as LayerZero's default oracle for securing messages on the LayerZero network. Developers building decentralized applications (dApps) on top of LayerZero will now be able to use the Google Cloud oracle to verify transactions.

LayerZero is an interoperability protocol that allows for seamless communication such as transferring data, assets, and information between blockchains without compromising security. By design, LayerZero offers developers their choice of verifiers called oracles tasked with securing a dApps cross-chain functionality. Each oracle is a distinct network that approves or vetoes cross-chain messages according to their validation logic.

Since its inception, LayerZero Labs has shown continuous growth and now processes roughly 10 million messages per month. The Google Cloud oracle will verify messaging across 15 chains, including Ethereum, Arbitrum, Optimism, Polygon, BNB, and Avalanche. This is the latest initiative undertaken by LayerZero Labs to create a secure cross-chain environment and accelerate enterprise adoption of Web3.

"Google Cloud is the perfect partner to act as the default verifier securing messaging, as they have been a leader in security for multiple decades and now bring that same quality to the core of the LayerZero protocol," said Bryan Pellegrino, CEO of LayerZero Labs. "From inception, we designed LayerZero to provide ultimate optionality for a truly decentralized architecture. With LayerZero's exponential growth to now handling more than 95% of all cross-chain messaging, Google Cloud is the perfect partner to act as the default oracle."

To ensure a seamless and unmatched user experience, LayerZero has scaled its systems to handle more than 40 billion monthly Remote Procedure Calls (RPC) calls, relying on Google Cloud's fully managed node hosting product, Blockchain Node Engine (BNE) as a core provider for its RPC connections. LayerZero currently has over 24,000 different contracts utilizing its omnichain infrastructure and has experienced over $20B bridged across its platform.

"Core to Google Cloud's Web3 strategy is to collaborate with protocols that bring unique capabilities to the community and help make it easier for developers to build and scale applications on that network," James Tromans, Head of Web3, Google Cloud. "Teaming up with LayerZero as an oracle across 15 chains will not only enhance the security of LayerZero's cross-chain messaging capabilities but further accelerate its commitment to Web3 interoperability and enterprise adoption."

