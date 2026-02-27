Laykold Marks Centenary as Official Court Surface of the 2026 BNP Paribas Open

INDIAN WELLS, Calif., Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Laykold®, the official court surface of the US Open, continues its 100-year celebrations (1926–2026) as the official surface of the 2026 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, taking place March 1–15, 2026.

A premier WTA 1000 and ATP Masters 1000 event, Indian Wells is played on Laykold courts, as is the Miami Open that follows. Together, these tournaments form the renowned "Sunshine Swing," with Laykold serving as the only surface ever to be used across both events.

The 2026 field includes Coco Gauff, Aryna Sabalenka, Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, and Novak Djokovic.

A Century of Hard Court Innovation

First referenced as a tennis court surface in 1926, Laykold has played a pivotal role in the development and global expansion of the modern hard court game.

From Don Budge and Bobby Riggs at the 1935 Pacific Coast Championships to Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert 50 years later in the Miami Open final, and most recently Mirra Andreeva and Jack Draper winning the 2025 BNP Paribas Open, generations of champions have competed on Laykold.

Tailoring court pace per tournament

Central to Laykold's reputation is pace precision, which is the ability to fine-tune court performance to meet professional demands. Working closely with tournament organisers at Indian Wells, Laykold has optimised court pace ratings for 2026, tailoring performance to desert conditions, which includes atmospheric dust that can settle on the court, and faster ball speeds caused by thinner air.

100 Years and Counting

By reducing the cost, maintenance, and seasonality associated with grass and clay, Laykold helped lower barriers to entry from the 1930s onward, accelerating the sport's global growth.

Today, with a century of innovation, the industry's largest installation network, and more than 50 professional tournaments played on its surfaces, Laykold is recognised for pace precision, sustainability, advanced force-reduction technology, and industry-leading UV and colour stability.

About Laykold

Laykold is the world's oldest tennis court surface manufacturer and a global leader in hard court technology. It is the official surface of the US Open and is used at more than 50 professional events worldwide, including the BNP Paribas Open, Miami Open, Abu Dhabi Open, Wuhan Open, and Mexican Open.

Laykold is part of Sport Group and is manufactured in the USA, Australia, and Germany.

Laykold Media Zone:

About Sport Group

Sport Group is one of the world's largest businesses dedicated to sports surfaces. The Group manufactures and installs synthetic turf fields, athletic tracks, courts and recreation areas in more than 70 countries. Headquartered in Burgheim, Germany, Sport Group's brand portfolio includes AstroTurf®, Polytan®, SYNLawn®, LigaTurf®, Poligras®, Rekortan®, and Laykold®.

