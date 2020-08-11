Layla Capital Bolsters Leadership Team and Establishes New Corporate Headquarters in South Florida's Gold Coast

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Layla Capital ("Layla" or the "Firm"), a direct commercial real estate lender specializing in small to middle-market debt opportunities across the United States, announced today multiple key developments to support the Firm's continued growth. Effective July 1, 2020, Maxwell "Max" Deibel has joined the Firm as a Partner. An industry veteran with a decade of bridge lending and other specialty finance experience, Max will work alongside founder and Managing Partner Justin Cooper to grow and oversee Layla's originations and lending platform. In addition to this strategic hire, Layla will also relocate its corporate headquarters from Manhattan, New York to Boca Raton, Florida. Considered to be one of the main hubs for the private lending industry, South Florida's Gold Coast became Layla's new home starting August 1, 2020.

"This is an exciting and opportunistic time for Layla Capital," said Cooper. "A critical component of our strategy has always been to prudently scale the business through the addition of talented, hard-working people that fit with the Firm's culture and operational ethos. Max's robust network and track record as both an originator and lender will be powerful assets for the Firm, and his commitment to forming true partnerships with the clients and brokers he works with aligns perfectly with our corporate mission. Bringing Max onboard is a testament to the growth of Layla, and it could not be timelier, as we are on track to close out our strongest year yet and currently establishing a new corporate headquarters in South Florida. Boca Raton will provide us with ample opportunities to enhance our broker network, expand our business development capabilities, and gain exposure to a new audience of potential capital partners. I am excited to introduce Layla to the South Florida community."

Prior to joining Layla, Max spent five years working as a Managing Director at Stabilis Capital Management ("Stabilis"), where he was responsible for growing and managing the fund's bridge lending strategy. Before Stabilis, Max served in a variety of sourcing and management roles with Knighthead Funding, a real estate finance company that operates as a subsidiary of Knighthead Capital Management. Max started his career in capital markets with M&T Bank and Sonic Automotive.

"The platform that Justin has built over the last three years is a different type of solution for borrowers and brokers," said Deibel. "Layla is more than just a lender. They are a strategic debt partner that works with its clients in a transparent manner to help them achieve their real estate strategies. Against the backdrop of COVID-19, this approach has never been more crucial in the marketplace. I am thrilled to join this winning team and look forward to bringing the unique value of this advanced lending platform and culture to my network."

Layla's expansion into Boca Raton comes as part of the Firm's long-term strategy for continued growth. Layla's new headquarters will be located at 7777 Glades Road, Suite 309, Boca Raton, FL 33434. The Firm has leased Class A office space in the exclusive Boca Corporate Centre, enough to support both Layla's current team and projected growth over the next three to five years.

Layla's advanced lending platform offers loans up to $15 million and specializes in core real estate assets, including single-family investment properties, multifamily, mixed-use, retail, office, development sites, light industrial, and other commercial property types. Recent closings over the last two months include refinancing three Rite Aids in Pennsylvania, Oregon, and Michigan; a renovation loan against an 18-unit multifamily property in Newark, New Jersey; and a loan against an assemblage of lots in Jersey City, New Jersey. The Firm's origination volume has increased nearly one-hundred-and-fifty percent year-over-year.

Cooper concluded: "Since our inception in 2017, our entrepreneurial thinking and creative deal structuring have allowed us to successfully compete with the larger, more established lenders in the space. With the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacting businesses and decreasing access to funding, borrowers more than ever need lenders like Layla who can deploy capital quickly and flexibly and who are truly aligned with their goals. We have closed a number of loans over the past two months, and we will continue to provide fast and creative capital solutions for those whose financial profiles do not meet the strict requirements set out by traditional banking institutions."

