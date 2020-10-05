Layla Paige's VIRTUAL Nature Walk to benefit Los Angeles' largest program for seriously ill children- TrinityKids Care

Layla's Walk, honoring the precious 2-year-old who died in 2017, seeks to raise funds for Providence's TrinityKids Care, the only dedicated pediatric hospice and palliative care program in Los Angeles and Orange counties. TrinityKids Care, a nonprofit organization part of Providence, provides service to more than 160 infants, children and adolescents with life-limiting illnesses on any given day. However, thousands of these children's families are in need.

"Words cannot express the depth of gratitude we owe to TrinityKids Care," said Layla's mother, Larissa Sonnen. "The medical, emotional, and financial support they provide families in their darkest time of need is beyond words."

"Last year's Walk, hosted by Jack Black, drew more than 400 participants. We are so grateful for the support of the community, and look forward to celebrating Layla with a virtual walk this year," added Layla's father, Matt Sonnen.

Jack Black will, once again, have a special welcome message to all Layla's Walk participants.

Register now and fundraise for Layla's Walk at www.providence.org/laylaswalk or call 310-543-3440.

$40 per person

per person $15 for children ages 3 – 17

for children ages 3 – 17 No charge for children under 3

All tax-deductible donations go to TrinityKids Care. Registration fee includes Layla Paige Nature Walk T- Shirt and raffle ticket and so much more.

About TrinityKids Care

TrinityKids Care is the only dedicated pediatric hospice program in Los Angeles and Orange counties for infants, children and adolescents with life-limiting illnesses. TrinityKids Care, one of the few children's hospice programs in California, provides in-home care and support for young patients and their families. TrinityKids Care offers comfort and care to the pediatric or adolescent patient, to the parents, and to the immediate and extended family.

About Providence

Providence is a national, not-for-profit Catholic health system comprising a diverse family of organizations and driven by a belief that health is a human right. With 51 hospitals, 1,085 physician clinics, senior services, supportive housing and many other health and educational services, the health system and its partners employ more than 120,000 caregivers serving communities across Alaska, California, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington, with system offices in Renton, Wash., and Irvine, Calif. Learn about our vision of health for a better world at Providence.org.

