Layla Sleep Launches First-Ever Comforter

"The new Layla Down Alternative Comforter was carefully crafted in an effort to continue to bring exceptional comfort to the homes of our customers. We could not be more excited to introduce this new expansion, which features Layla Sleep's signature hexagon-shaped baffle box for even fill distribution that millions of our consumers know and love," said Akrum Sheikh, Co-Founder of Layla Sleep. "Our goal has always been to produce products that will leave customers feeling more rested and rejuvenated than before, and we feel that the Layla Down Alternative Comforter will do just that," he continued.

The Layla Down Alternative Comforter is made with a luxurious 300 thread count, 100% cotton exterior, is hypoallergenic, thermal regulating and features a down-alternative cluster fill. Designed to look beautiful and feel exceptional even without a duvet cover, the Layla Down Alternative Comforter also has corner loops for easy fastening should consumers choose to use one.

Additional details on the new Layla Down Alternative Comforter:

Down Alternative Cluster-Fill: This material is uniquely designed to mimic characteristics of down feathers, making it possible to measure the fill power and weight of the down alternative cluster-fill the same way down feathers are measured

Breathable and Thermal Regulating: The cotton exterior combined with the alternative cluster-fill provides ideal air flow and breathability, keeping sleepers comfortably cool in the summer and warm in the winter

Hypoallergenic: The Layla Down Alternative Comforter does not use any bird feathers, and instead uses a down alternative cluster-fill to get the down feel without the sneezes

Corner Loops: Should consumers decide to insert the Layla Down Alternative Comforter into a duvet cover, loops have been placed in all four corners for you to easily secure it

Hexagon Shaped Baffle Box: The comforter uses Layla Sleep's patent pending hexagon shaped baffle boxes that feature six sided segments to equally pull and push the fill, spreading it more evenly than traditional squares or rectangles for a more balanced comforter

The Layla Down Alternative Comforter retails between $189 for a Twin/Twin XL, $229 for a Full/Queen and $249 for a King/Cal King and comes in Gray or White. To learn more or to purchase, visit www.laylasleep.com

ABOUT LAYLA SLEEP

A bed is not just where you sleep. It's a place to rest and rejuvenate both your body and your mind. It's a cozy battery recharger and launchpad to be your best, awake self. That's why we don't make just any mattress, sheets or pillow. We create a destination: the best place to let that magic happen at night so you can be your strongest, sharpest, most awake self — whether you're out there changing the world, or just changing a light bulb.

