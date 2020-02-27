Layla Sleep Launches New Hybrid Mattress

Made in the USA, the Layla Hybrid combines Infinity Edge coils with copper-infused memory foam for a winning combination of plush firmness and pocketed coils. As the first D2C bedding brand to recognize the benefits of copper, this innovative, natural element is present throughout the bed. In signature Layla Sleep style, the flippable mattress features two sides to suit every kind of sleeper and cushions the Hybrid's additional five layers, shown from top to bottom below:

Cover – Soft Side : a super-soft fabric, breathable material, integrated handles for easy flipping, and zipper for easy removal to clean

: a super-soft fabric, breathable material, integrated handles for easy flipping, and zipper for easy removal to clean Copper-Gel Memory Foam #1: a 2.5" layer of soft and plush feeling memory foam for those who prefer the soft side, rapid cooling and body heat transfer, Variable Support for deep compression areas, and an antimicrobial odor control to keep you sleeping fresh

a 2.5" layer of soft and plush feeling memory foam for those who prefer the soft side, rapid cooling and body heat transfer, Variable Support for deep compression areas, and an antimicrobial odor control to keep you sleeping fresh Max Airflow Support Foam #1 : 2" layer of deep channels for maximum cooling and a zoned Surface Modification Technology (SMT) for customized support to conform to each individual's body

: 2" layer of deep channels for maximum cooling and a zoned Surface Modification Technology (SMT) for customized support to conform to each individual's body Infinity Edge™ Individually Wrapped Coils System : Thick, 6" layer of pocketed coils for maximum motion control and a double coil perimeter for superior edge support

: Thick, 6" layer of pocketed coils for maximum motion control and a double coil perimeter for superior edge support Max Airflow Support Foam #2 : 1.5" layer of deep channels for maximum cooling and a zoned Surface Modification Technology (SMT) for customized support to conform to each individual's body

: 1.5" layer of deep channels for maximum cooling and a zoned Surface Modification Technology (SMT) for customized support to conform to each individual's body Copper-Gel Memory Foam # 2: 1" layer of firm and supportive feeling memory foam for those who prefer the firm side, rapid cooling and body heat transfer, Variable Support for deep compression areas, and an antimicrobial odor control to keep you sleeping fresh

2: 1" layer of firm and supportive feeling memory foam for those who prefer the firm side, rapid cooling and body heat transfer, Variable Support for deep compression areas, and an antimicrobial odor control to keep you sleeping fresh Cover – Firm Side: a super-soft fabric, breathable material, integrated handles for easy flipping, and zipper for easy removal to clean

"Body and, maybe more importantly, mind need to be recharged every single night, and the Hybrid Mattress has so many different ways to do this, from flippable capabilities to the copper-infused memory foam and our seven-layers of painstakingly curated design, we want this mattress to fit as many types of sleepers as possible, so they become their best awake self in their daily lives," he concluded.

The Layla Sleep Hybrid Mattress retails between $999 (sale price) for a Twin and $1599 (sale price) for a California King, and comes with a 120 night money back guarantee, 10 years warranty and free shipping. For more information, please visit https://laylasleep.com/product/layla-hybrid-mattress/.

ABOUT LAYLA SLEEP:

A bed is not just where you sleep. It's a place to rest and rejuvenate both your body and your mind. It's a cozy battery recharger and launchpad to be your best, awake self. That's why we don't make just any mattress, sheets or pillow. We create a destination: the best place to let that magic happen at night so you can be your strongest, sharpest, most awake self — whether you're out there changing the world, or just changing a light bulb.

