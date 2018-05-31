Layne Christensen Announces Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Earnings Release And Conference Call Schedule

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Layne Christensen Company (NASDAQ: LAYN) ("Layne" or the "Company") today announced that it has scheduled a conference call on Wednesday, June 6, starting at 9:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. CT) to discuss the Company's financial results for its fiscal year 2019 first quarter ended April 30, 2018. Investors may participate either by phone or audio webcast. The Company is expected to release its financial results on Tuesday, June 5, 2018, after the close of market.

By Phone: Dial 1-877-407-0672 for domestic callers, or 1-412-902-0003 for international callers, at least 10 minutes before the call. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through June 20, 2018 and may be accessed by calling 1-877-660-6853 for domestic callers, or 1-201-612-7415 for international callers, and using the passcode 13680391#.



By Webcast: Visit the Investor Relations section of Layne's website at www.layne.com. Please log on at least 10 minutes in advance to register and download any necessary software. A replay will be available shortly after the call and will be accessible for approximately 90 days.

Layne Christensen Company

Layne is a global water management, infrastructure services and drilling company, providing responsible solutions to the world of essential natural resources — water, minerals and energy. We offer innovative, sustainable products and services with an enduring commitment to safety, excellence, and integrity.

Contacts:

J. Michael Anderson

Chief Financial Officer

281-475-2694

michael.anderson@layne.com

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

Jack Lascar

713-529-6600

jlascar@dennardlascar.com

