Layne Christensen Comments On Letter From Cetus Capital

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Layne Christensen Company, (NASDAQ: LAYN) ("Layne" or the "Company"), the largest water well drilling company in the United States and a leading provider of water infrastructure solutions, today commented on a recently filed letter by Cetus Capital, LLC ("Cetus") relating to Layne's pending merger with Granite Construction Incorporated ("Granite").

The Company welcomes constructive input from its stockholders with the common goal of maximizing stockholder value. However, the Layne Board of Directors (the "Board") believes Cetus' analysis results in inaccurate and misleading conclusions. The Company recommends that stockholders review the definitive proxy statement to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which will include additional information addressing Cetus' commentary and which is expected to be filed in the second quarter of 2018.

As previously noted in the Company's draft proxy statement contained in Granite's Registration on Form S-4 recently filed with the SEC, the Board, in consultation with the Company's independent financial and legal advisors, conducted a thorough financial analysis of the Company's business and explored a variety of strategic alternatives focusing on growing its business and developing value for its stockholders. In connection with this process, Layne considered its prospects on a standalone basis and evaluated potential strategic transactions that included raising growth capital from new and existing sources of capital and potential acquisition, sale and expansion opportunities relating to one or more divisions of Layne's business. Following the completion of the review process, the Board unanimously concluded that the transaction with Granite offered a more favorable opportunity for Layne's stockholders than the alternatives considered.

The Board strongly believes that the proposed merger with Granite is in the best interest of Layne's stockholders and that it will create the greatest value for investors over the long-term. As a result of the proposed merger, Layne stockholders will share in the upside of a combined company with substantially greater financial resources to invest in growth initiatives and a more diversified, expanded national platform of businesses that is expected to be positioned as a leader across both the transportation and water infrastructure markets.

About Layne

Layne is a global water management, infrastructure services and drilling company, providing responsible solutions to the world of essential natural resources — water, minerals and energy. We offer innovative, sustainable products and services with an enduring commitment to safety, excellence, and integrity.

