Layne Christensen Completes Merger with Granite Construction

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Layne Christensen Company (NASDAQ: LAYN) ("Layne" or the "Company"), a leading global water management, infrastructure services and drilling company, today announced that its merger with Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) ("Granite") has now been completed. As a result of the transaction, Layne's common stock will no longer be traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market, effective immediately. All Layne shares will be exchanged for 0.27 Granite shares and be eligible for trading effective June 15, 2018. Layne is now a division of Granite.

Michael J. Caliel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Layne, said, "We are pleased that the completion of this transaction creates significant value to our stockholders in the form of a compelling premium and the opportunity to meaningfully participate in the growth of a combined entity with differentiated scale and resources. The merger with Granite is a recognition that Layne's turnaround strategy, executed over the last several years, has created benefits for each of our stakeholders. We wish our employees, whose work and dedication enabled this success, all the best as our businesses continue to evolve. It has been an honor to lead Layne over the last several years as we positioned the Company for long term success."

About Layne

Layne is a global water management, infrastructure services and drilling company, providing responsible solutions to the world of essential natural resources—water, minerals and energy. We offer innovative, sustainable products and services with an enduring commitment to safety, excellence and integrity.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements relate to a variety of matters, including the expected benefits of the integration of the two companies and other statements that are not historical fact. These statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Layne and Granite regarding future events and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Statements regarding our expected performance in the future are forward-looking statements.

It is uncertain whether any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what impact they will have on the results of operations and financial condition of the combined company following the merger. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: risks that Layne will not be integrated successfully or that Granite will not realize estimated cost savings, synergies and growth or that such benefits may take longer to realize than expected; failure to realize anticipated benefits from Layne's operations; risks relating to unanticipated costs of integration; reductions in customer spending, or a slowdown in customer payments; unanticipated changes relating to competitive factors in the industry in which Layne and Granite participate; ability to hire and retain key personnel; ability to successfully integrate Layne's businesses; the potential impact of consummation of the proposed merger on relationships with third parties, including customers, employees and competitors; ability to attract new customers and retain existing customers in the manner anticipated; reliance on and integration of information technology systems; changes in legislation or governmental regulations affecting the companies; international, national or local economic, social or political conditions that could adversely affect the companies or their customers; conditions in the credit markets; risks associated with assumptions the parties make in connection with the parties' critical accounting estimates and legal proceedings; the continuing recovery in the mining industry; prevailing prices for various commodities; the timing and extent of future oil and gas drilling and production in the Delaware Basin; longer term weather patterns; the availability of credit; the availability of equity or debt capital needed for the business and foreign currency fluctuations that may affect Layne's and Granite's results of operations. Additional factors that may cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the reports filed with the SEC and in each company's other filings made with the SEC available at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially and adversely from those anticipated, estimated or projected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this filing. Neither Layne nor Granite undertakes any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect any new information, subsequent events or circumstances, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Contacts:

J. Michael Anderson

Chief Financial Officer

281-475-2694

michael.anderson@layne.com

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

Jack Lascar

713-529-6600

jlascar@dennardlascar.com

