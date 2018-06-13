Layne Christensen Stockholders Approve Merger Agreement With Granite Construction

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Layne Christensen Company, (NASDAQ: LAYN) ("Layne or the "Company"), a leading global water management, infrastructure services and drilling company, today announced that its stockholders have approved the merger agreement with Granite Construction Incorporated ("Granite").

At Layne's special meeting, approximately 92% of all shares voted were cast in favor of adopting the merger agreement with Granite. The Company will be filing the final vote results on a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Michael J. Caliel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Layne, said, "We are pleased to have received such strong support for this transaction from our stockholders and look forward to a timely closing of this compelling transaction. The merger of Layne and Granite delivers significant value for Layne's stockholders as well as an opportunity to meaningfully share in the upside potential of a combined entity that will be well-positioned as a national leader across both the transportation and water infrastructure markets."

Under the terms of the merger agreement, Granite will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Layne in an all-stock transaction, with Layne stockholders receiving 0.27 shares of Granite stock for each share of Layne. The closing of the transaction is expected to occur on June 14, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions.

Advisors

Greentech Capital Advisors, LLC is serving as financial advisor to Layne, and Latham & Watkins LLP and Stinson Leonard Street LLP are serving as legal counsel. Alliance Advisors serves as the Company's proxy and solicitation agent.

About Layne

Layne is a global water management, infrastructure services and drilling company, providing responsible solutions to the world of essential natural resources—water, minerals and energy. We offer innovative, sustainable products and services with an enduring commitment to safety, excellence and integrity.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements relate to a variety of matters, including but not limited to: the consummation of the proposed merger and the timing thereof; the expected benefits of the integration of the two companies; and other statements that are not historical fact. These statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Layne and Granite regarding future events and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Statements regarding our expected performance in the future are forward-looking statements.

It is uncertain whether any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what impact they will have on the results of operations and financial condition of the combined company or the price of Layne's or Granite's common stock prior to the proposed merger, or Granite's common stock following the proposed merger. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: failure to satisfy other closing conditions to the proposed merger; risks that Layne will not be integrated successfully or that Granite will not realize estimated cost savings, synergies and growth or that such benefits may take longer to realize than expected; failure to realize anticipated benefits from Layne's operations; risks relating to unanticipated costs of integration; reductions in customer spending, or a slowdown in customer payments; unanticipated changes relating to competitive factors in the industry in which Layne and Granite participate; ability to hire and retain key personnel; ability to successfully integrate Layne's businesses; the potential impact of announcement or consummation of the proposed merger on relationships with third parties, including customers, employees and competitors; ability to attract new customers and retain existing customers in the manner anticipated; reliance on and integration of information technology systems; changes in legislation or governmental regulations affecting the companies; international, national or local economic, social or political conditions that could adversely affect the companies or their customers; conditions in the credit markets; risks associated with assumptions the parties make in connection with the parties' critical accounting estimates and legal proceedings; the continuing recovery in the mining industry; prevailing prices for various commodities; the timing and extent of future oil and gas drilling and production in the Delaware Basin; longer term weather patterns; the availability of credit; the availability of equity or debt capital needed for the business and foreign currency fluctuations that may affect Layne's and Granite's results of operations. Additional factors that may cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the reports filed with the SEC and in each company's other filings made with the SEC available at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially and adversely from those anticipated, estimated or projected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this filing. Neither Layne nor Granite undertakes any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect any new information, subsequent events or circumstances, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

