Layne's Chicken Fingers Brings the Crunch to Mount Pleasant on May 26th

Taylor Thomas opens Layne's Chicken Fingers in Mount Pleasant as part of the brand's continued expansion in Texas.

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas, May 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Layne's Chicken Fingers, the fast-growing, 45+ location chicken finger franchise known for its hand-breaded crispy tenders, crave-worthy sauces and Texas toast–stacked sandwiches, is bringing the crunch to Mount Pleasant on May 26th at 1000 S. Jefferson Ave, Mt Pleasant, TX 75455.

The new restaurant marks Layne's Chicken Fingers' 4th location in East Texas and introduces the community to the chicken finger brand that has built a loyal following and fueled rapid expansion across the U.S. (Fair warning: these tenders may ruin other tenders for you.)

Taylor Thomas is a seasoned veteran in the Texas fast-food scene. Before joining Layne's, Thomas grew up in the Whataburger system, eventually operating 23 locations and managing over 2,000 employees. Now, he's spearheading a massive 25-unit development deal to bring the cult-favorite chicken brand to East Texas and Oklahoma. This opening follows the openings of Thomas's location in Nacogdoches, Tyler and Palestine.

"After years of operating in the Texas fast-food landscape, I knew immediately that Layne's had something special. The quality of the food is incredible and they've built a culture that doesn't take itself too seriously," said Thomas. "We've seen fantastic receptions with our recent openings in Nacogdoches, Tyler and Palestine, and we are incredibly excited to bring that same high-energy, cult-favorite experience to Mount Pleasant.'"

The Mount Pleasant location will serve Layne's full menu of chicken finger meals, sandwiches and sides, including its signature chicken finger baskets, Texas toast–stacked sandwiches and fan-favorite chicken club topped with brisket bacon and American cheese. Guests can pair their meal with Layne's lineup of dipping sauces, from the brand's signature house sauce to jalapeño ranch, honey mustard, BBQ and gravy.

The Mount Pleasant opening is the latest milestone in Layne's continued growth across Texas, following recent openings in Georgia and Arkansas.

"Expanding our footprint in East Texas is always a milestone for us, but doing it alongside a seasoned operator like Taylor makes it even better," said Garrett Reed, Chief Executive Officer of Layne's Chicken Fingers. "Taylor knows exactly what it takes to scale a brand while keeping the guest experience front and center. Mount Pleasant marks another major step forward in our goal of 30+ additional openings this year, and we couldn't be prouder to have Taylor leading the charge as we bring Layne's to more communities across East Texas and beyond."

With plans for 30+ additional openings in 2026, Layne's continues to expand strategically nationwide through strong franchise partnerships and disciplined growth.

Let's just say, Mount Pleasant is about to get hit with warm welcomes and hot chicken.

ABOUT LAYNE'S CHICKEN FINGERS

Founded in 1994 in College Station, Texas, Layne's Chicken Fingers built its reputation on hand-breaded crispy tenders, iconic secret sauce and genuine hospitality. What started as a local favorite near Texas A&M University has grown into one of the fastest-rising chicken finger brands in the country, known for its crave-worthy menu, playful personality and loyal fanbase. With more than 40 locations open and rapid expansion underway, Layne's is bringing its signature chicken finger experience to communities nationwide.

For more information, visit www.layneschickenfingers.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Heather Davern

Mainland

773-415-8477

[email protected]

SOURCE Layne's Chicken Fingers