Layne's Chicken Fingers Brings the Crunch to Cypress with a July 18 Grand Opening and Free Layne's for a Year

Masroor Fatany to open Layne's Chicken Fingers in Cypress as part of the brand's continued expansion in Texas.

CYPRESS, Texas, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Layne's Chicken Fingers, the fast-growing, 50+ location chicken finger franchise known for its hand-breaded crispy tenders, crave-worthy sauces and Texas toast–stacked sandwiches, is bringing the crunch to Cypress with a Grand Opening celebration on July 18 at 9850 Fry Rd., Cypress, TX 77433.

To celebrate, the first 50 dine-in guests will receive free Layne's for a year, giving early visitors a very delicious reason to line up. A percentage of total sales from the Grand Opening will be donated to Cy-Fair High School.

The new restaurant marks Layne's Chicken Fingers' latest location in Greater Houston and introduces the community to the chicken finger brand that has built a loyal following and fueled rapid expansion across the U.S. (Fair warning: these tenders may ruin other tenders for you.)

The Cypress restaurant marks a significant milestone for Masroor Fatany, serving as his 12th Layne's Chicken Fingers location. Following the recent opening of his Downtown Houston location in Spring 2026, this new addition further solidifies Fatany's long-term investment in the region and his commitment to bringing Layne's signature crispy tenders and family-friendly atmosphere to more communities throughout Greater Houston.

"We're excited to continue growing with Layne's and introduce the brand to even more guests in the Houston area. Cypress is a thriving community, and we're looking forward to becoming part of it," said Fatany.

The Cypress location will serve Layne's full menu of chicken finger meals, sandwiches and sides, including its signature chicken finger baskets, Texas toast–stacked sandwiches and fan-favorite chicken club topped with brisket bacon and American cheese. Guests can pair their meal with Layne's lineup of dipping sauces, from the brand's signature house sauce to jalapeño ranch, honey mustard, BBQ and gravy.

The Cypress opening is the latest milestone in Layne's continued growth across Texas, following continued expansion throughout the Houston area and additional planned development across the state.

"Houston continues to be an important growth market for Layne's, and experienced operators like Masroor are helping us introduce the brand to more communities across Texas," said Garrett Reed, Chief Executive Officer of Layne's Chicken Fingers.

With plans for 30+ additional openings in 2026, Layne's continues to expand strategically nationwide through strong franchise partnerships and disciplined growth.

Let's just say, Cypress is about to get a whole lot crispier.

ABOUT LAYNE'S CHICKEN FINGERS

Founded in 1994 in College Station, Texas, Layne's Chicken Fingers built its reputation on hand-breaded crispy tenders, iconic secret sauce and genuine hospitality. What started as a local favorite near Texas A&M University has grown into one of the fastest-rising chicken finger brands in the country, known for its crave-worthy menu, playful personality and loyal fanbase. With more than 50 locations open and rapid expansion underway, Layne's is bringing its signature chicken finger experience to communities nationwide.

For more information, visit www.layneschickenfingers.com.

CONTACT:

Julie Maw

Mainland

209-617-6518

[email protected]

SOURCE Layne's Chicken Fingers