Layne's Chicken Fingers Signs 24 Franchise Agreements, Reaches 50 Units Open in First Half of 2026

The Soon to be Famous™ chicken finger franchise awarded two dozen new deals representing a blend of both internal and external development and significantly expanded its operating footprint.

FRISCO, Texas, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Layne's Chicken Fingers, the Texas "Born and Breaded" chicken finger franchise, started 2026 with a bang, including a placement on the prestigious Franchise 500. At the close of the second quarter, the brand has expanded its footprint to more than 50 operating restaurants and signed two dozen franchise agreements. The growth is driven by a blend of internal growth and new franchisees joining the system; in Q2, Layne's celebrated the 50-restaurant milestone in its home state while also laying the groundwork for its California debut with a new 12-unit deal in partnership with tenured IHOP operators.

"We've added dozens of units to the pipeline this year, and we've also opened a significant number," said CEO Garrett Reed. "The energy is so cool. I've been in this industry for 30-plus years, and the journey I've had with Layne's has been unique. It's like being a parent. We've created this entity, and now we're teaching it how to walk and talk. Similar to my parental feelings, I'm overwhelmed, joyful and excited about every accomplishment this 'child' has. It's this bouquet of emotions all occurring at once, and it's the coolest thing in the world to be a part of a brand that has been growing year-over-year."

This rapid growth is backed by a strong model and happy franchisees. In addition to new, high-performing operators joining the system, existing franchise owners continue to deepen their commitments, too, claiming prime territories in additional markets and across state lines to secure their future with Layne's. For example, Taylor Thomas, a multi-unit Layne's and Whataburger franchisee, executed three restaurant openings in 60 days, broke the record (previously set by him) for opening sales and signed a new agreement to develop 30 Layne's locations across Oklahoma.

"Layne's has 51 units open right now, but when you talk to Layne's fans, based on the passion and visibility they have, you'd think Layne's was a 500-unit brand," Thomas said. "Seeing this, combined with the steady support of the senior leadership team, makes me so excited for Oklahoma."

As Layne's celebrates the remarkable growth of both its footprint and development pipeline, the team remains focused intently on brand identity, support and culture. Having crossed the 50-unit milestone earlier this year, an important one for growing franchise brands, Reed says the team is elated, but it's truly just the beginning.

"For many brands, the 50-unit mark is where you turn from an emerging or startup brand to a 'real company,'" he said. "We've been focused on the structure and support of Layne's since the beginning, and reaching that milestone knowing that we already have such strong scaffolding in place feels great. Still, as we continue working to ensure the resources are always available before they're needed, this milestone has marked a new phase for us where we're doing things at an even higher level, and I can't wait to see where that takes us."

ABOUT LAYNE'S CHICKEN FINGERS:

Founded in 1994 in College Station, Texas, Layne's Chicken Fingers built its reputation on hand-breaded crispy tenders, iconic secret sauce and genuine hospitality. What started as a local favorite near Texas A&M University has grown into one of the fastest-rising chicken finger brands in the country, known for its crave-worthy menu, playful personality and loyal fanbase. With more than 50 locations open and rapid expansion underway, Layne's is bringing its signature chicken finger experience to communities nationwide.

For more information, visit www.layneschickenfingers.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Julie Maw

312-526-3996

Mainland

[email protected]

SOURCE Layne's Chicken Fingers