Layne's Chicken Fingers Brings the Crunch to Waycross with April 11 Grand Opening and Free Layne's for a Year

Dutch McNeal opens the fast-growing chicken finger brand's first Waycross location as part of multi-unit Southeast expansion.

WAYCROSS, Ga., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Layne's Chicken Fingers, the fast-growing, 40+ location chicken finger franchise known for its hand-breaded crispy tenders, crave-worthy sauces and Texas toast–stacked sandwiches, is bringing the crunch to Waycross with a Grand Opening celebration on April 11 at 2104 Memorial Drive.

To celebrate, the first 50 dine-in guests will receive free Layne's for a year, giving early visitors a very delicious reason to line up.

The new restaurant marks Layne's Chicken Fingers' first location in Waycross and introduces the community to the chicken finger brand that has built a loyal following and fueled rapid expansion across the U.S. (Fair warning: these tenders may ruin other tenders for you.)

After a successful 12-year run as an independent insurance agency owner and a brief stint in the corporate world, Dutch McNeal transitioned into restaurant ownership with five Huddle House locations. Ready for his next venture, and after one very convincing taste test, McNeal chose Layne's, signing a five-unit deal to bring the brand to Southwest Georgia and Northeast Florida.

"I'm excited to bring Layne's out East," said McNeal. "It's an honor to help expand the brand and introduce this product to chicken finger lovers across Georgia and Florida."

The Waycross location will serve Layne's full menu of chicken finger meals, sandwiches and sides, including its signature chicken finger baskets, Texas toast–stacked sandwiches and fan-favorite chicken club topped with brisket bacon and American cheese. Guests can pair their meal with Layne's lineup of dipping sauces, from the brand's signature house sauce to jalapeño ranch, honey mustard, BBQ and gravy.

The Waycross opening is the latest milestone in Layne's continued Southeast growth. The brand recently opened in Roswell, and McNeal is slated to open an additional location in Kingsland in Q2 2026.

"We're thrilled to see Dutch continue expanding Layne's across Georgia and Northeast Florida," said Garrett Reed, Chief Executive Officer of Layne's Chicken Fingers. "He's a fantastic operator, and we know the Waycross community is going to love what he and his team bring to the table."

With plans for 40 additional openings in 2026, Layne's continues to expand strategically nationwide through strong franchise partnerships and disciplined growth.

Let's just say, Waycross is about to get a whole lot crispier.

ABOUT LAYNE'S CHICKEN FINGERS

Founded in 1994 in College Station, Texas, Layne's Chicken Fingers built its reputation on hand-breaded crispy tenders, iconic secret sauce and genuine hospitality. What started as a local favorite near Texas A&M University has grown into one of the fastest-rising chicken finger brands in the country, known for its crave-worthy menu, playful personality and loyal fanbase. With more than 40 locations open and rapid expansion underway, Layne's is bringing its signature chicken finger experience to communities nationwide.

MEDIA CONTACT

Heather Davern

Mainland

773-415-8477

[email protected]

SOURCE Laynes