Layne's Chicken Fingers Promotes Alex Camp to VP of Operations Services Amidst Record Growth

Camp will drive cross-departmental collaboration and act as the "voice of the franchisee" to ensure operational excellence and ongoing franchisee support as the brand scales nationwide.

FRISCO, Texas, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- After a year of explosive growth, Layne's Chicken Fingers , the Soon to be Famous™ chicken finger franchise, has announced the promotion of Alex Camp to vice president of operations services. Camp, who has been with Layne's for two years, steps into his new position as the brand levels up its leadership team to support its rapidly growing footprint. As Layne's expands well beyond its home state of Texas, Camp will support the brand by overseeing the intersection of corporate infrastructure and real operations throughout the franchise network.

"We have always had our eye on proactive development of our support teams, and Alex's promotion is in line with this philosophy," said CEO Garrett Reed . "He has been with us through a pivotal season of growth, understands that our leadership team is in the service business, and is committed to interdepartmental connection and cooperation. His new role will ensure that, as we scale, we maintain the agility and operational excellence our franchisees rely on."

Camp describes his role as the organization's "central nervous system," designed to hone processes and turn the leadership team's strategic vision into reality for franchisees.

"It's a multi-departmental role focused on turning thoughts into actions while relaying sensory feedback for critical evaluation," Camp said. "My goal is to build new feedback pathways as the organization grows. Whether it's working with IT, marketing, or design and construction, Operations Services ensures we get initiatives across the finish line so the franchisee can even better serve the guest."

While he plans to lean more into the strategic side of the business as it grows, Camp remains committed to a service-first mindset. Across the leadership team, the vision is clear: Protect the brand and protect the franchisee.

In his new role, Camp will serve as a voice for franchisees at the corporate table, ensuring that, as the brand grows and brings on new departments and personnel, the profitability and operational success of local owners remain the top priority.

"We're adding incredible talent to our team, from marketing to IT, but we need to ensure all those efforts come together and 'sing the same song' for the operators in their markets," Camp said. "I know the Layne's model and culture, and now, my focus will be cross-functional support and feedback to ensure the base of the organization — our owners and their teams — have what they need to succeed."

Camp's promotion comes at the conclusion of another incredible growth year. While Layne's has seen monumental growth in 2025, including a landmark 44-unit restaurant deal, there's still more to come.

"When I think about where Layne's was when I first jumped in to where it is now, and where it's going, it all goes back to the Astro Chicken and the rocketship, the reflection of our brand and Chief Finger Officer," Camp said. "As much rapid growth as we have currently, we're just priming the engines. We're just getting ready. I don't think we've left the takeoff pad just yet. We're starting to warm up, and all of that rumble and noise and smoke that people can see from a distance … that's just confirmation that what we're doing is right, and where we're going is inevitable."

ABOUT LAYNE'S CHICKEN FINGERS

Founded in 1994 in College Station, the original location became a Texas A&M legend known for its small-town charm, friendly service, iconic chicken fingers and secret sauce. While opening corporate locations across the Dallas-Fort Worth area, the leadership team focused on fine tuning its operations and starting to franchise.

Franchise opportunities range from $451,500 to $1,050,000 with different buildout options available. Learn more about franchising here .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Julie Maw

Mainland

312-526-3996

[email protected]

SOURCE Layne's Chicken Fingers