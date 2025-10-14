Layne's Chicken Fingers Ranked No. 6 on Restaurant Business Future 50 Ranking

The Soon to be Famous™ chicken finger franchise was recognized for its remarkable systemwide revenue in 2024, accompanied by steady, healthy footprint expansion.

FRISCO, Texas, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Layne's Chicken Fingers , the Texas "born and breaded" chicken finger franchise with 30 open restaurants and another 300 sold, was ranked No. 6 on Restaurant Business's 2025 Future 50 list. A compilation of growing restaurant concepts, the ranking looks at brands that have seen consistent unit count and sales growth. The brands are then ranked based on their 2024 systemwide sales.

This year, chicken concepts dominated the list, and Layne's rose to the top.

"We're honored to have been ranked highly on the Restaurant Business Future 50 list," said CEO Garrett Reed . "We have consistently emphasized the financial strength of our model, focusing on positioning our franchisees for success, but never at the expense of the guest experience or franchisee support."

Restaurant Business reports that, in 2024, Layne's saw a year-over-year unit increase of 50% and a year-over-year sales increase of 67%. With 2024 systemwide sales sitting at $30 million, it's clear the affinity for Layne's is growing, and as its unit growth exposes it to new guests in new markets, franchisees are experiencing exponential financial returns.

"As we continue our expansion, we're working to reach the 45-unit mark by the end of the year and award additional multi-unit franchise agreements," Reed said. "Throughout this growth, we remain committed to growing the team at our home office, too, to ensure the scaffolding is there before we need it. By staying true to our commitment to protect the brand and protect the franchisee, I'm optimistic about the future of Layne's and our ability to continue along the remarkable footprint and financial growth trajectory that earned us recognition by Restaurant Business."

Layne's dedication to finding what it's good at (chicken fingers) and becoming great at it, careful supply chain management, unwavering franchisee support and guest service "15 times better" than the food itself has created a truly unique franchise opportunity, setting the stage for driven entrepreneurs to grow with an outstanding concept in the high-demand chicken space.

With ongoing growth on the horizon, Layne's is targeting markets in Virginia, Oklahoma, Indiana, Florida and more.

ABOUT LAYNE'S CHICKEN FINGERS

Founded in 1994 in College Station, the original location became a Texas A&M legend known for its small-town charm, friendly service, iconic chicken fingers and secret sauce. While opening corporate locations across the Dallas-Fort Worth area, the leadership team focused on fine tuning its operations and starting to franchise.

Franchise opportunities range from $451,500 to $1,050,000 with different buildout options available. Learn more about franchising here .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Julie Maw

312-526-3996

Mainland

[email protected]

SOURCE Layne's