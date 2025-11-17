Layoff Lifeline Report: Job Insecurity and Quiet Firing Disrupt 2025's Workforce

Employees struggle to rebuild after impersonal layoffs and subtle pushouts shake workplace stability.

GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zety® , a resume templates service, released its Layoff Lifeline Report , revealing how job security and hidden dismissals have transformed the 2025 workplace. With layoffs dominating headlines and recovery proving slow for many, the data shows that job stability has become the exception—not the rule.

Layoff Shock: Employees Caught Off Guard and Left in the Dark

Layoffs in 2025 are striking workers with little warning and even less human connection. Zety's Layoff Experience Report finds that many employees are not only blindsided by job cuts but also learning of them through impersonal channels.

29% were notified by email, 28% by phone call, and only 30% were told in a face-to-face meeting.

1 in 5 (21%) said their layoff came as a complete surprise, while just 36% saw it clearly coming.

One-third (32%) cite automation or technology changes as the reason for their job loss.

Recovery Roadblock: Impersonal notifications and lack of transparency amplify the trauma of job loss. Employees blindsided by layoffs are more likely to experience long-term disengagement, diminished trust in employers, and slower recovery.

Quiet Firing Leaves Workers Feeling Disposable

Mass layoffs may make headlines, but many workers are facing subtler forms of dismissal. Surveying 1,000 U.S. employees, Zety's Quiet Firing Report reveals that companies often use indirect tactics to push workers out instead of initiating formal layoffs or performance discussions.

73% have experienced quiet firing, with the most common tactics being increased workload without pay or support (14%) and micromanagement (11%).

70% believe RTO mandates are a form of quiet firing, designed to push employees out.

30% have felt they were training their replacement while being gradually pushed out of their role.

Recovery Roadblock: Subtle pushouts can erode morale and engagement just as much as formal layoffs. Employees who face micromanagement, unrealistic expectations, or exclusion may disengage quietly, impacting productivity and retention before ever resigning.

Post-Layoff Recovery Remains a Struggle

Finding stability after a layoff is taking longer, and weighing heavier, on today's workforce. According to Zety's Post-Layoff Recovery Report , which surveyed 997 U.S. employees laid off in the past two years, recovery often involves months of job hunting followed by renewed fears of job loss.

53% submitted more than 50 applications before landing a new role, and 1 in 5 had to send out over 100.

26% found a new job in 4-6 months, 7% in 7-12 months, while 5% remained unemployed for over a year.

Even after reemployment, anxiety remains high as 62% of workers are very concerned that a potential recession could impact their new job.

Recovery Roadblock: Finding a new job is only part of the challenge—financial strain and ongoing economic anxiety make recovery a multi-month, emotionally taxing process. Workers often return to the labor market more cautious and risk-averse, affecting long-term career decisions.

"The rise of quiet firing and impersonal layoffs signals more than a management trend, it's a cultural shift toward avoidance and detachment," said Jasmine Escalera, career expert for Zety. "When communication breaks down, so does trust. Employees start to view their employers as unpredictable or even adversarial, which can lead to disengagement, turnover, and the slow collapse of workplace culture. Rebuilding that trust requires visible accountability and human-centered leadership in 2026."

Methodology

The findings presented are compiled from three Zety reports conducted throughout 2025, including one survey of 1,000 U.S. employees and two surveys of 997 employees who had been laid off within the past two years. Respondents answered different types of questions about their experience with job loss and post-layoff recovery, including yes/no, scale-based questions where they indicated their level of agreement with statements, and multiple-choice where they could select from a list of provided options.

