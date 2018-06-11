Lays Advanced Lip Therapy and Lays Toothache Drops are now available for purchase on retailer RevNutrition.com

The family owned company, Marshalls Traditional Healthcare, based in Johannesburg, South Africa, is a leader in beauty and wellness products dating back to the 1930s, when it first started producing traditional medicines. In addition to the Lays Advanced Lip Therapy and Lays Toothache Drops, Marshalls produces a Pain Oil Spray.

"Jaw and tooth pain are common for weightlifters, especially those with misaligned bites or lifting excess weight," Marshalls CEO Vick Maharaj said. "We recommend Lays Toothache Drops to sooth pain through clove oil, nature's anesthetic, which can be topically applied to the pained area. However, medical professionals should be consulted in case of a cavity or serious dental issue."

Lays Toothache Drops come in a 10-milliliter bottle with a convenient dropper to apply drops of clove directly to the area of discomfort. This should relieve pain temporarily, but is not intended to mitigate dental work advised by a licensed professional.

Delicately scented Lays Advanced Lip Therapy lip balm helps revitalize lips. This advanced lip therapy repairs dry or cracked lips, revitalizing them in the process.

"We offer a pocket-sized solution to dry, chapped and irritated lips, whether caused by sun exposure or freezing temperatures," Maharaj said. "And our Lays Pain Oil Spray is small enough you can take it with you wherever. It is easy to apply — just spray it on and rub it in."

Lays Pain Oil Spray is made of 100 percent natural oils, including cinnamon, rosemary, peppermint, thyme, eucalyptus, clove and sesame seed oil. It comes in an easy-to-apply spray bottle, and can naturally help soothe pain and muscle discomfort. Amongst athletes it is commonly used for sports injuries and sprains, as well as tired, sore muscles.

Lays Products are made to the highest standards in a state-of-the-art, GMP-compliant facility in South Africa.

For more information on Marshalls Traditional Healthcare and its line of Lays health, wellness and beauty products, visit www.lays-beauty.com.

