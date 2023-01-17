New Lay's TV commercial features remixed hit "Envolver," recorded using over 6,000 potatoes, a new Guinness World Records™ title

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lay's is celebrating the power of joy in all forms and inviting fans to "Stay Golden" no matter what life throws their way with the release of its new Latino TV spot, "Beat of Joy," today. The commercial features global superstar, Best New Artist GRAMMY® and multiple Latin GRAMMY®-nominated artist Anitta and celebrates the beauty and diversity of the Latino community, set to a remix of her record-breaking hit "Envolver."

Lay’s® and Global Superstar Anitta Celebrate Joy of Latino Community and Invite Fans to Stay Golden®

"Beat of Joy" embodies the joy of the Latino community through the power of reggaetón, dance, and voceteo, a Puerto Rican and Dominican phenomenon of modifying car sound systems to play music at elevated levels. The spot was created by a diverse team of multinational production professionals, choreographers and dancers.

"As I continue to grow as an artist and a person, I do my best to focus on the positive and choose joy in every situation – to Stay Golden," said Anitta. "This campaign captures that feeling that brings together all my passions and reflects the mindset I have in life at this moment. I hope it inspires fans to create joy and radiate that positivity every day."

To add a unique and joyful sound to the campaign, Lay's and Anitta produced a remix of "Envolver" using the power of Lay's No. 1 ingredient – potatoes – to fuel the beat. The track was recorded in a studio, leveraging the electricity created by more than 6,000 potatoes in a never-been-done-before way, setting a Guinness World Records™ title. Beyond powering Anitta's track, this year, Lay's will power Latino communities across the United States to continue to celebrate and honor the joy, resilience, and richness of Latino culture – Sigue Brillando.

"Anitta is one of the most authentic and electric voices in the music industry. She personifies the 'Stay Golden' mentality and empowers those around her to do the same," said Stacy Taffet, senior vice president of marketing at Frito-Lay. "Many multi-ethnic voices and experts powered the creation of this spot, which shares how a bit of fresh thinking and optimism can turn a little disappointment into a shared moment of joy."

Lay's is also bringing the "Beat of Joy" to select consumers with a voceteo kit signed by Anitta that plays Lay's x Anitta "Envolver" remix and includes a limited-edition bag of Lay's. To participate, fans simply comment with #StayGolden on Lay's Instagram or Twitter starting January 18 for a chance to win. Fans can also join the fun on TikTok by recreating her transition from everyday wear to superstar glam to the tune of the remixed "Envolver" via a bite of a Lay's chip. Learn more by visiting Lays.com/SigueBrillando.

About Lay's

Lay's is one of the brands that makes up Frito-Lay North America, the $19 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (Nasdaq: PEP), which is headquartered in Purchase, NY. Learn more about Frito-Lay at the corporate website, http://www.fritolay.com/ and on Twitter http://www.twitter.com/fritolay. Learn more about Lay's by visiting www.facebook.com/lays or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/lays. You can also follow Lay's on Instagram by visiting http://instagram.com/lays.

About Frito-Lay North America

Frito-Lay North America is the $19 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), which is headquartered in Purchase, NY. Frito-Lay snacks include Lay's and Ruffles potato chips, Doritos tortilla chips, Cheetos snacks, Tostitos tortilla chips and branded dips, SunChips multigrain snacks and Fritos corn chips. The company operates 30+ manufacturing facilities across the U.S. and Canada, more than 200 distribution centers and services 315,000 retail customers per week through its direct-store-delivery model. Learn more about Frito-Lay at the corporate website, www.fritolay.com, on Twitter (@fritolay), on Instagram (@fritolay) and on Facebook (Frito-Lay).

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $79 billion in net revenue in 2021, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales. Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with PepsiCo Positive (pep+). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

