Lays line of beauty, health and skincare products are available now on e-commerce site StackedNutrition.com

The line of Lays products — the tissue oil spray, hair oil spray, olive oil and lanolin lotion, advanced lip therapy and Tantralicious sensual massage oil — are bringing the rich history of healthy and natural alternative medicine from South Africa to the global market by way of StackedNutrition.com.

"Marshalls Traditional Healthcare customers have spread word of our excellent products all over the globe," Marshalls CEO, Vick Maharaj, said. "Of course, flying to South Africa to buy pain relievers and cosmetics is not an option. So our next step was to bring our products to customers all over the world. StackedNutrition.com helps us with these efforts, providing products to American consumers, as many now do most of their shopping online."

Lays tissue oil contains grape seed, jojoba, lanolin, lavender and vitamin E oils. It's traditionally used to revitalize the skin with a hint of French perfume, and it's safe to use during pregnancy, helps with the appearance of scars, stretch marks, blemishes, wrinkles, dry and flaky skin, and it helps sooth sunburns.

Lays hair oil with Moroccan argan oil is a treatment made from argan, rosemary, coconut, lavender, jojoba, almond and bergamot oils. It is generally used to hydrate and moisturize dull hair, prevent excessive hair loss, stimulate hair growth, reduce frizz, treat split ends, strengthen hair and boost shine.

The Lays lanolin & olive oil lotion is non-allergenic and fragrance free. It soothes, softens and heals dry, flaky problem skin, while moisturizing and protecting.

"Our products are great for anyone trying to find skincare and hair care alternatives," Maharaj said. "We offer the best of South African beauty products in an FDA-approved package. Our labeling is transparent so consumers know exactly which plants and natural compounds they are putting on their skin and hair. There are no side effects with our clean, natural products."

For more information on Marshalls Traditional Healthcare and its Lays beauty line, coming soon to www.stackednutrition.com, visit www.lays-beauty.com.

