Lay's Partners With NBC'S "The Voice" And Coach John Legend To Debut Team Of Flavors Sure To Make Chairs Turn

Together with John Legend, Lay's will be inviting fans to enter for a chance to win exclusive prizes – including a trip to see a live taping of "The Voice" in Los Angeles. Beginning March 2 through April 17, fans can visit www.LaysAndTheVoice.com to answer a weekly trivia question pertaining to each week's episode of "The Voice", enter an on-pack code from participating bags of Lay's, and learn about more ways to enter for a chance to win.

"I'm excited to partner with Lay's to launch these fun new flavors and to give the wonderful fans of 'The Voice' the opportunity to come share in the fun of the live show!" said Legend.

All the newest Lay's flavors are on shelves nationwide:

Lay's Crispy Taco: A flavor fiesta all in one bite. (7.75 oz. – $3.79 ; 2.625 oz. – $1.89 )

A flavor fiesta all in one bite. (7.75 oz. – ; 2.625 oz. – ) Lay's Wavy Fried Green Tomato : Just like the iconic southern dish – but with an extra crunch. (7.5 oz. – $3.79 ; 2.625 oz. – $1.89 )

: Just like the iconic southern dish – but with an extra crunch. (7.5 oz. – ; 2.625 oz. – ) Lay's Cheddar Jalapeño: Sharp cheddar gets a warm kick of jalapeño that lingers through every crispy crunch. (7.75 oz. – $3.79 ; 2.625 oz. – $1.89 )

Sharp cheddar gets a warm kick of jalapeño that lingers through every crispy crunch. (7.75 oz. – ; 2.625 oz. – ) Lay's Poppables Sea Salt & Vinegar: Zap your tongue with the tasty tang of vinegar, balanced by the delightfully airy and crispy texture of Lay's Poppables. (5 oz. – $3.79 )

Zap your tongue with the tasty tang of vinegar, balanced by the delightfully airy and crispy texture of Lay's Poppables. (5 oz. – ) Lay's Kettle Cooked Flamin' Hot: The batch frying process for Lay's Kettle Cooked chips creates a distinct crunch and a texture that will offer a Flamin' Hot taste experience unlike anything else. (8 oz. – $3.49 ; 2.5oz – $1.89 )

Season 18 of NBC's "The Voice" premieres on Monday, Feb. 24 (8:00-10:00pm ET/PT on NBC). For more information on Lay's newest flavors and how fans can enter to win exclusive prizes from Lay's and the hit show, visit www.LaysAndTheVoice.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to 50 US/DC, 18+ (19+ for AL/NE). Void where prohibited. Ends 4/17/20. Rules: LaysAndTheVoice.com.

About Lay's

Lay's is one of the brands that makes up Frito-Lay North America, the $15 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (Nasdaq: PEP), which is headquartered in Purchase, NY. Learn more about Frito-Lay at the corporate website, http://www.fritolay.com/, the Snack Chat blog, http://www.snacks.com/ and on Twitter http://www.twitter.com/fritolay. Learn more about Lay's by visiting www.facebook.com/lays or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/lays. You can also follow Lay's on Instagram by visiting http://instagram.com/lays.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $67 billion in net revenue in 2019, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of the business. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com

About NBC Entertainment

NBC Entertainment develops and schedules the network's primetime, late night and daytime programming. NBC's quality programs and balanced lineup have earned the network critical acclaim, numerous awards and ratings success. NBC has won the last six September-September 52-week seasons in the 18-49 demo, and for the 2018-19 season, also ranked #1 counting entertainment programs only, scripted programs only and alternative programs only.

NBC has earned more Emmy Awards than any network in television history.

NBC's 2019-20 drama slate is highlighted by pop culture phenomenon "This Is Us," second-year hit series "Manifest" and "New Amsterdam"; the Windy City trifecta of "Chicago Fire," "Chicago Med" and "Chicago P.D."; the record-breaking 21st season of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," James Spader-starrer "The Blacklist," "Blindspot" and "Good Girls," as well as new additions "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist," "Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector" and "Council of Dads." NBC's current comedy lineup includes the final season of "Will & Grace," "Superstore," "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" and newcomers "Perfect Harmony" and "Indebted."

Unscripted series for NBC include four-time Emmy Award-winning musical competition hit "The Voice," perennial #1 most-watched summer series "America's Got Talent" and its winter companion "America's Got Talent: The Champions," summer hit series "Songland," four-time Emmy nominee "American Ninja Warrior," "Ellen's Game of Games," the Melissa McCarthy-led "Little Big Shots," "The Titan Games," "World of Dance," "Making It," "Hollywood Game Night" and "The Wall."

In late night, NBC regularly delivers #1 broadcast results with "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," "Late Night with Seth Meyers," "Saturday Night Live" and its newest entry in the daypart, "A Little Late with Lilly Singh." NBC daytime's "Days of our Lives" consistently ranks among daytime's top programs in the valuable women 18-34 category. The five-time Emmy Award-winning NBC.com streams full episodes and provides original content for NBC entertainment shows online and through apps for mobile and tablet devices.

