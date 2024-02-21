LAY'S® Says Hello to Swicy™ with New Sweet & Spicy Honey Flavored Potato Chips and Beloved Reality TV Duo Cameron & Lauren Hamilton

Lay's® and the Swicy™ duo invite couples nationwide to share their "Marry Me" meal for the chance to win $1,000 for the ultimate date night

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyone knows opposites attract when it comes to love, but Lay's® is proving the theory also stands true when it comes to food with the debut of its latest flavor innovation: Lay's® Sweet & Spicy Honey flavored chips. During the month of love, America's favorite potato chip brand is celebrating what happens when sweet and spicy flavors come together in perfect harmony – a combo coined as Swicy™.

Lay’s Swicy™ Chicken Tenders, created by Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed-Hamilton Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed-Hamilton for Lay's Sweet and Spicy Honey

To bring this marriage of flavors to life, Lay's is teaming up with a couple known for their sweet and spicy dynamic – reality TV stars Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed-Hamilton. As one of the most adored couples from any reality television dating show, the Hamiltons prove that love prevails even though their personalities are on the opposite ends of the sweet and spicy spectrum. After five years of marriage, the couple is sharing their "Marry Me" meal – the dish that sealed the deal for their relationship. But this time, they're adding a Swicy twist to the viral "Marry Me" meal trend by featuring Lay's Sweet & Spicy Honey flavored chips as the main ingredient.

"As a leader in flavor innovation, Lay's is always on the lookout for the latest trends to inspire our next potato chip flavors," said Tina Mahal, senior vice president of marketing, PepsiCo Foods North America. "From condiments to cocktails to restaurant menus, the Swicy food trend is everywhere now, so we're excited to bring this unique combination of flavors to life in potato chip form for fans of sweet heat."

Now through March 6, Lay's and the Hamiltons are inviting Swicy couples nationwide to share their own #SwicyMarryMeMeal for a chance to win $1,000 for the ultimate date night. To enter, follow @Lays on Instagram or TikTok, like the launch post and comment a special date night dish using the hashtags #SwicyMarryMeMeal and #Sweepstakes. For more information and official rules, see here.

"One of our favorite things to do is get creative in the kitchen, and we're so excited to celebrate the month of love with Lay's while showcasing our sweet and spicy personalities," said Hamilton. "Trust me – amazing things can happen when a little bit of heat meets a hint of sweet, much like our relationship!"

"Our Swicy recipe perfectly embodies my spicy personality and Cameron's sweet side, making it an amazing meal for our special date nights," said Speed-Hamilton. "I love that Lay's is bringing couples together to spice things up and inspiring them to get Swicy in the kitchen."

To recreate the duo's Lay's Swicy™ Chicken Tenders, fans can head to Lay's Instagram for step-by-step instructions.

Sweet and spicy snackers alike can get their hands on Lay's Sweet & Spicy Honey flavored chips at Snacks.com and at retailers nationwide now. Lay's Sweet and Spicy Honey flavored chips can be found in 7.75 oz bags for $4.79 or 2.625 oz bags for $2.49.

