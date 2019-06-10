Layton Road Group Inaugural Investor Conference - June 20ᵗʰ, 2019 - NYC

NEW YORK, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Layton Road Group (laytonroadgroup.com) is pleased to announce its inaugural 'Investor Conference' in New York City on June 20th, 2019. The day will include morning and afternoon presentations delivered by nine alternative investment managers, spanning equity, credit and macro strategies. The Investor Conference agenda and lineup of managers are as follows:

AGENDA:

Thursday, June 20th, 2019

Registration & Breakfast: 8:00-8:45am

Morning Presentations: 8:45am-11:50am

Lunch: 12:00pm-1:15pm

" A Macroeconomic Discussion"

Keynote speaker

Afternoon Presentations: 1:20pm-4:30pm

Cocktail Reception: 4:30-6:30pm

**Business casual attire**

HOW TO RSVP:

Please RSVP to info@laytonroadgroup.com

MANAGER LINEUP:

Manager 1 Machine learning / Artificial intelligence-based, unconstrained, structured credit manager with a bottom-up approach Manager 2 Machine learning / Artificial intelligence-based manager with a probability-oriented approach to intraday ETF trading Manager 3 Discretionary macro manager with roots in FX, led by a former senior Bridgewater PM Manager 4 Event-driven / special situations / stressed and distressed credit manager that is part of a multi-discipline credit platform Manager 5 Event-driven / acquires significant stakes in undervalued public companies through its investment philosophy of constructive activism. Manager 6 Fundamental long/short equity, variable net investment strategy focused on the enterprise technology super cycle Manager 7 European clean energy / renewable infrastructure private equity and credit manager Manager 8 Opportunistic CLO strategy that is part of a global public and private credit manager Manager 9 Tactically hedged convertible bond manager that is part of a larger equity and convertible bond platform **Managers subject to change**

If you have any questions or would like additional information about any of the managers, please email info@laytonroadgroup.com or call 212-271-4290

About Layton Road Group, LLC

Layton Road Group, LLC ("Layton Road") was founded in 2017 with the belief that there was a better way to offer capital introduction & capital raising services to alternative investment managers, institutional investors and prime brokerage divisions within investment banks. The firm was founded by Tom Mahala, a 26-year industry veteran of the prime brokerage industry. Today, Layton Road Group provides a meaningful and impactful menu of capital introduction services ranging from capital introduction and placement agent services, to targeted events and novel outsourced solutions for the prime brokerage industry. The firm is comprised of seasoned industry professionals situated in multiple geographies, with diverse capital markets, asset management and capital introduction backgrounds, committed to thoughtful, consultative interactions with stakeholders across the alternative investment management industry. For more information about the firm and team, please visit www.laytonroadgroup.com.

Media Contact:

Dan Sheridan, Associate

T: 212.271.4290

E: 216096@email4pr.com

SOURCE Layton Road Group