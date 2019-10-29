Layton Road Group Welcomes Jim Kelly as Managing Director of Westchester NY Office

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Layton Road Group, LLC (www.laytonroadgroup.com) is pleased to welcome industry veteran Jim Kelly, as a Managing Director of the firm's newly established Westchester NY office. The firm currently has professionals in New York City, Chicago, San Francisco and Gladstone NJ.

Jim joins Layton Road Group from Citigroup's Prime Finance division, where he was Head of Capital Introductions for the Americas, specializing in work with pension clients. At Layton Road, Jim will focus on select pension, foundation and endowment relationships to gain a keen understanding of their individual investment needs and objectives. Jim hopes to bridge the gap between his key investor relationships and Layton Road's alternative investment manager clients.

Jim brings over 35 years of experience in financial services to Layton Road. Prior to Citigroup, he was at Morgan Stanley where he initiated and developed the Pension Solutions Group and served as Head of Transition Management in the Americas. Jim also spent 28 years as a Member of the New York Stock Exchange. Layton Road founder, Tom Mahala said, "we are incredibly fortunate to have Jim join the Layton Road team. He's not only a tremendous person, but his deep and long-standing relationships, are a testament to a career spent serving and delivering to the needs of his client base." One public fund allocator nicknamed Kelly "'The Mayor' because he seems to know everybody and is about as genial a person as you'll ever meet."

About Layton Road Group, LLC

Layton Road Group, LLC ("Layton Road") was founded in 2017 with the belief that there was a better way to offer capital introduction & capital raising services to alternative investment managers, institutional investors and prime brokerage divisions within investment banks. The firm was founded by Tom Mahala, a 26-year industry veteran of the prime brokerage industry. Layton Road provides a meaningful and impactful menu of capital services ranging from capital introduction & placement agent services, to targeted events and novel outsourced solutions for the prime brokerage industry. The firm is comprised of seasoned industry professionals situated in multiple geographies, with diverse capital markets, asset management and capital introduction backgrounds committed to thoughtful, consultative interactions with stakeholders across the alternative investment management industry. For more information about the firm and team, please visit www.laytonroadgroup.com.

