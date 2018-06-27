Layton Road Group Welcomes Managing Director Daniel Cohen

NEW YORK, June 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Layton Road Group (www.laytonroadgroup.com) is pleased to welcome industry veteran Daniel Cohen, as a Managing Director of the firm's newly established San Francisco office. Layton Road's expansion to California will help the firm further meet the needs of the West Coast's alternative investment managers and institutional investors. In addition to the firm's headquarters in New York City, Layton Road will also have professionals in New Jersey and Dallas, TX.

Daniel will serve the West Coast's alternative investment manager and institutional investor communities, bringing insights and perspective gained over 20+ years in the industry. He will expand the firm's efforts to deliver a meaningful and impactful menu of capital introduction and placement agent services to meet the needs of investment managers in the region. Additionally, Daniel will seek to introduce and expand Layton Road's innovative outsourced capital introduction solutions to the prime brokerage and custodial services industries.

Daniel joins the Layton Road Group after leading sales teams at Cantor Fitzgerald, J.P. Morgan and Bear Stearns. He has contributed more than two decades in the prime brokerage industry having held senior roles in sales and risk management. Tom Mahala, said, "Danny's 20+ years of experience and abundant industry relationships on the West Coast puts him in an ideal position to deliver a better capital introduction experience to investors and managers alike. The industry is changing and hiring someone like Danny helps Layton Road fulfill a growing need to partner with high-quality, connected professionals, to assist investment managers meet their asset-raising goals."

Danny stated that, "I am thrilled to be re-united with Tom Mahala and join Layton Road's veteran marketers and experienced sales professionals. Tom has developed a ground-breaking offering that provides a better way to offer capital introduction services to alternative investment managers, institutional investors and prime brokerage divisions."

About Layton Road Group, LLC

Layton Road Group, LLC ("Layton Road") was founded in 2017 with the belief that there was a better way to offer capital introduction services to alternative investment managers, institutional investors and prime brokerage divisions within investment banks. The firm was founded by Tom Mahala, a 26-year industry veteran of the prime brokerage industry. Layton Road will provide a meaningful and impactful menu of capital introduction services ranging from capital introduction and placement agent services to targeted events and novel outsourced solutions for the prime brokerage industry. The firm is comprised of seasoned industry professionals situated in multiple geographies, with diverse capital markets, asset management and capital introduction backgrounds committed to thoughtful, consultative interactions with stakeholders across the alternative investment management industry. For more information about the firm and team, please visit www.laytonroadgroup.com.

